Advertisement

Jay Pickett, ‘General Hospital’ actor, dies at 60

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Jay Pickett, longtime soap opera actor, has died at the age of 60, according to CNN.

He was known for his roles on “General Hospital,” “Port Charles” and “Days of Our Lives.”

NBC reported that Pickett was on location filming his latest project “Treasure Valley.”

Many of you have already heard about the tragedy that happened two days ago. Jay Pickett, our leading man, writer,...

Posted by Treasure Valley - The Movie on Sunday, August 1, 2021

“Treasure Valley” director Travis Mills said in a Facebook post that there was no official cause of death, but it “appears to have been a heart attack.”

“As so many of us know, Jay was an incredible man,” Mills said in the post. “He was kind, sweet, and generous. He was one of the best actors I ever worked with and it was an honor to collaborate with him. Everyone who met him, even for the briefest moment, could feel his warmth, his wonderful spirit. It is difficult to find the words right now to say more. His closest friends have said that he was very happy making Treasure Valley and my hope is that he truly was.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman used the stolen bank card and driver’s license a few days after the burglary to make...
Know who she is? Central Texas investigators hope so
Walmart reversed its mask policy Friday and will require all workers in areas with high...
Walmart reverses mask policy, change could affect Central Texas stores
Killeen Police investigating shooting death
A shooting Friday afternoon at a local apartment complex left one man dead and the gunman is...
Shooting at local apartment complex leaves one man dead, gunman still on the run
The park surrounding the 72-acre lake remains open.
Lake closed at Central Texas state park after discovery of blue-green algae bloom

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
It’s in - and big: Senators produce $1T infrastructure bill
In this July 26, 2021 file photo Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference in Oakland,...
Will Trump be spoiler as California GOP seeks Newsom recall?
FILE - House Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., left, and House Financial...
Pelosi, Democrats call on Biden to extend eviction ban
Competitors run in the semifinal of the women's 800-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
A pandemic Olympics, without all the crowds: What gets lost?