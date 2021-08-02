Advertisement

Killeen police seek public’s help in search of robbery suspect

The Killeen Police Department is asking the community for their help identifying a suspect in...
The Killeen Police Department is asking the community for their help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery Sunday, August 1, 2021.(Killeen Police Department)
By Justin Jackson
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -The Killeen Police Department is asking the community for their help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery.

The Killeen Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the 7-11 in the 1000 block of S WS Young Dr.

A male entered the business and displayed a handgun while demanding money.

The man fled the 7-11 on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

A witness told police that the male possibly jumped in a white Chevrolet Cruz.

Police say the man identified is a Black male wearing a black skull cap, black face mask, black long sleeve shirt, black gloves, gray sweat pants, and white Nike shoes.

He was armed with a dark-colored semi-automatic handgun.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this armed robbery to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous. If your tip leads to the person’s arrest who is responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward of up to $1,000 in cash.

The Killeen Police Department is asking the community for their help identifying a suspect in...
The Killeen Police Department is asking the community for their help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery Sunday, August 1, 2021.(Killeen Police Department)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman used the stolen bank card and driver’s license a few days after the burglary to make...
Know who she is? Central Texas investigators hope so
Walmart reversed its mask policy Friday and will require all workers in areas with high...
Walmart reverses mask policy, change could affect Central Texas stores
Killeen Police investigating shooting death
A shooting Friday afternoon at a local apartment complex left one man dead and the gunman is...
Shooting at local apartment complex leaves one man dead, gunman still on the run
The park surrounding the 72-acre lake remains open.
Lake closed at Central Texas state park after discovery of blue-green algae bloom

Latest News

The community of Gatesville gathered at Bare Bones BBQ for a Neighbors Supporting Neighbors...
Gatesville: Community gives thousands to local veteran battling injuries
The person of interest is a light skinned male, and was last seen wearing a face mask, a beanie...
Killeen Police investigating murder at convenience store
A two vehicle crash caused one car to roll over shutting down the northbound lanes of I-35...
I-35 reopens after rollover shuts down highway for 1 hour
A local family and community is raising awareness to the dangers of brain eating amoeba.
West: Local community raising awareness for Amoeba