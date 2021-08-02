Killeen police seek public’s help in search of robbery suspect

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -The Killeen Police Department is asking the community for their help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery.

The Killeen Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the 7-11 in the 1000 block of S WS Young Dr.

A male entered the business and displayed a handgun while demanding money.

The man fled the 7-11 on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

A witness told police that the male possibly jumped in a white Chevrolet Cruz.

Police say the man identified is a Black male wearing a black skull cap, black face mask, black long sleeve shirt, black gloves, gray sweat pants, and white Nike shoes.

He was armed with a dark-colored semi-automatic handgun.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this armed robbery to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous. If your tip leads to the person’s arrest who is responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward of up to $1,000 in cash.

