Advertisement

Man accused of shooting, killing 17-year-old Astros fan during road rage incident surrenders to authorities

Gerald Wayne Williams has turned himself in to police at HPD Headquarters.
Gerald Wayne Williams has turned himself in to police at HPD Headquarters.(Houston Police)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Monday announced Gerald Wayne Williams, 34, the suspect in the July 6 road rage killing of David Castro, 17, a Houston Astros fan struck by gunfire on his way home after a game, has surrendered to authorities.

Williams is wanted on a warrant charging murder. On Friday, authorities offered a $10,000 reward for information that led to the arrest.

The suspect walked into Houston Police Headquarters on Monday to turn himself in, police said on Twitter.

The slain teenager’s father, Paul Castro, said the shooting happened after he made a non-threatening hand gesture at Williams, who had tried to merge in his lane in heavy traffic after an Astros game.

Williams allegedly pursued Castro’s pickup and then fired several rounds at the truck, fatally striking David Castro.

“On Monday, our prayers were answered,” said Paul Castro, “Our family has been praying for the safe arrest of the suspect. The fact that he safely surrendered and that he did not put any more members of the community in danger is an answer to our prayers.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The person of interest is a light skinned male, and was last seen wearing a face mask, a beanie...
Employee of local convenience store shot to death, gunman at large
The woman used the stolen bank card and driver’s license a few days after the burglary to make...
Know who she is? Central Texas investigators hope so
Buffalo Bills logo
Gov. Abbott acknowledges report Buffalo Bills considering relocating to Central Texas
Shooting victim dies at local hospital
Murder investigation underway in Harker Heights, searching for suspect

Latest News

The shooting at a Belton apartment complex left one man dead and the gunman is still at large,...
Victim of shooting at local apartment complex identified; search for gunman continues
Katalina Woody was last seen Sunday in San Antonio. The alert for her was canceled early...
CLEAR Alert issued for missing Texas woman believed to be in danger canceled
Jesus Ramirez, 17, was arrested on Friday, police said.
Teenager arrested in connection with string of vehicle burglaries in local suburb
Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Shaun Waters, 42, died Sunday after contracting COVID-19.
COVID-19 claims life of veteran Texas sheriff’s deputy