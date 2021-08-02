Man accused of shooting, killing 17-year-old Astros fan during road rage incident surrenders to authorities

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Monday announced Gerald Wayne Williams, 34, the suspect in the July 6 road rage killing of David Castro, 17, a Houston Astros fan struck by gunfire on his way home after a game, has surrendered to authorities.

Williams is wanted on a warrant charging murder. On Friday, authorities offered a $10,000 reward for information that led to the arrest.

The suspect walked into Houston Police Headquarters on Monday to turn himself in, police said on Twitter.

The slain teenager’s father, Paul Castro, said the shooting happened after he made a non-threatening hand gesture at Williams, who had tried to merge in his lane in heavy traffic after an Astros game.

Williams allegedly pursued Castro’s pickup and then fired several rounds at the truck, fatally striking David Castro.

“On Monday, our prayers were answered,” said Paul Castro, “Our family has been praying for the safe arrest of the suspect. The fact that he safely surrendered and that he did not put any more members of the community in danger is an answer to our prayers.”

