Miss Central Texas 2021 crowned

Maggie Curry, a junior at Bremond High School, won the Miss Central Texas Pageant Saturday night.
Maggie Curry, a junior at Bremond High School, won the Miss Central Texas Pageant Saturday night.(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A field of 15 narrowed down to one.

On Saturday night, a new Miss Central Texas was crowned.

Maggie Curry, a junior at Bremond High School, won the Miss Central Texas Pageant at Marlin High School.

The event was co-emceed by KWTX’s Rissa Shaw and Mr. Wesley Walker, a Marlin native and longtime judge of the pageant.

Contestants had to go to high schools in Bell, McLennan, Falls or Robertson counties.

The top five finalists win educational scholarships with the highest, $1,500, going to the winner.

Each year the contestants pick a local charitable cause to raise money for: this year it went to the family of Falls County DPS Trooper Jason Duncan who lost his home and belongings in a fire back in May.

