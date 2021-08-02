Advertisement

Cooler start to August - Highs only in the low 90s

By Camille Hoxworth
Updated: 43 minutes ago
Can you believe it’s August...in Central Texas?! We’ve been pretty lucky this summer in terms of the heat with pretty much all of June and July with below normal and with a manageable number of “hot” days. We’ve also kept things wet enough to not have to worry about drought conditions... like we tend to see a little more often than not, in the summer months. With a cold front to start the month, we’ve been graced with once again rain and a cooler August day! Rain should start to come to an end after sunset tonight. Tonight lows are down into the upper 60s and low 70s! Tomorrow’s high temperatures feature only a slight warm up - back into the low 90s.

We get to keep low 90s for most of the week. Rain chances are minimal after today but Tuesday and Thursday will feature small chances for rain, mainly along and east of I-35 and in the southern portion of the area.

Friday we see a warm up that will take us into the weekend. Highs are back into the mid and upper 90s with heat index values back to 100 degrees or hotter. We definitely see more typical August heat & humidity in just a few short days, so enjoy the low 90s and some cloud cover for now!

