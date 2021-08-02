Scattered rain today keeps temperatures cool!

After the 9th coolest July (when looking at the average high) and only one of ten Julys without a high of 99° or higher, we’re expecting to kick off the first Monday of August with significantly cooler than normal conditions all thanks to high rain chances. We’re starting with morning showers and thunderstorms but we’re also expecting rain coverage to waver throughout the day. The highest potential for morning showers and non-severe storms will be near and north of Highway 84. The early morning rain should start to wane by mid-morning. A cold front in the middle of the atmosphere should swing through during the lunch hour and this afternoon which will raise those rain chances back up. Overall, today’s rain chances are near 60%. There will be some spots in Central Texas that entirely miss out on rain, but everyone has a chance. While the morning rain chances should be for the northern half of the area, the southern half of our area is favored for the afternoon rain. With today’s widely scattered rain and north winds behind Sunday’s front, high temperatures will be significantly below normal today. We’re starting out near normal in the mid-70s, however high temperatures should only warm into the mid-80s on average. If you miss out on rain, your high temperature may be closer to 90° but if you see multiple waves of rain, expect highs to only reach the low 80s.

After today’s system clears through Central Texas tonight, the faucet will shut off for likely quite some time. We’re not expecting a repeat of July when multiple rounds of rain in the first half of the month kept temperatures well cooler than average. We are expecting to slowly increase temperatures this week but the lack of rain should allow those temperatures to warm back up. Highs return into the low 90s Tuesday under partly cloudy skies with a 10% chance of rain along and south of Highway 190 and I-14. We should see more sunshine for the remainder of the week with maybe a chance of rain on Friday. Otherwise, we’re expecting rain-free conditions. Highs should stay below average in the mid-90s through Friday but will warm back into the upper 90s this weekend. Heat index values will be as warm as about 106° this weekend thanks to the recent rains and southerly winds pulling humidity back into the atmosphere. We’re still searching for our first 100° of the year in every city except for Hamilton and we’re still keeping highs out of the triple-digits through August 11th. If the triple-digits hold off until after the 11th, we would be in the top 5 for latest first 100° day. Keep in mind that the average last 100° day is August 28!

