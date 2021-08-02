The summer heat dome never showed up giving us a particularly cool and rainy July

July 4th is Independence Day in the United States but it’s also the first day, on average, that the Waco Regional Airport records the first 100° day of the year. July 4th, 2021 came and went without a triple-digit high.

We’re fast approaching August 4th now and triple-digit temperatures have only been recorded in the city of Hamilton so far. In short order, we’ll be among the all-time latest first 100° days.

July was among the coolest and rainiest of all-time

Every single day in July 2021 featured high temperatures at or below average and was one of the coolest Julys on record! (KWTX, NWS)

Each and every single day at the Waco Regional Airport, the official climate reporting site for Central Texas, featured average or below-average high temperatures. Even if you used the old set of climate data from 1981 through 2010 and not the latest climate data from 1991 to 2020, Central Texas would have only seen 2 days with a high temperature warmer than average.

Our first average high temperature was recorded on July 25th and only showed up four other times, July 26th, July 27th, July 30th, and July 31st. July 3rd’s high temperature only reached 80° setting a record for coolest daytime high for that date. Only 17 days in July were ever cooler than that since 1901.

The average high, each day’s high added together and divided by 31, was 92.4° and is the 9th lowest July average high on record.

Temperatures in July 2021 were so cool because of rain and clouds plagued the area for much of the first half of the month. The Waco Airport tallied 4.46″ of rain, the 16th most all time in the month of July.

Here’s where things get really interesting; July 2021 was one of only 20 Julys without a triple-digit high temperature and it was one of only ELEVEN without a high reaching 99°. The last time that happened was all the way back in 2007 when the average high was 89.7° and the high only reached 96° on the final day of the month.

Triple-digits are missing, but we’re really not missing them

All the way back on June 24th, the Waco Airport clocked a high temperature of 99°, 5° above average, and it looked like we were going headstrong into a toasty July. Shortly after that, a cold front swung through and a stormy weather pattern took hold for a few weeks.

Although Hamilton Airport has recorded multiple 100° days thanks to being closer to the more arid regions of West Texas, not a single other reliable temperature sensor has risen to the century mark this year (at least not yet...).

Central Texas has yet to record a 100° temperature and if we get past August 4th without a 100° temperature, we'd crack into the top-10 for latest first 100° days. If you were to count each date with multiple years as a running ranking, we would need to reach August 7th to break into the top 10. (KWTX, NWS)

We’re in rarified air right now. As it currently stands on August 2nd, which won’t reach 100°, there are only 17 years that have reached 100° later than August 2nd. Two of those years, 1919 and 1920, never reached a 100° high temperature.

We usually average ten 100° days through July, so what gives?

Summertime high pressure hasn’t really taken hold

One of the reasons Central Texas’ temperatures in summer are so hot is because of high pressure and, more specifically, a ridge of high pressure that builds aloft in the atmosphere. High pressure causes air to sink. As air aloft gets compressed to the ground, it’ll heat up. With nowhere to go, since the air is sinking, hot temperatures get trapped close to the surface. High pressure keeps the jet stream, and the storm systems that come with it, far away so rain-relief never arrives. Since the Northern Hemisphere is tilted toward the sun in summer, we receive the highest amount of incoming solar radiation during July and August, the hottest two months of the year.

In 2021, the heat dome has been everywhere but over Central Texas. Most recently, the summertime ridge of high pressure was anchored over the Central Plains, close enough to warm us up to near average the last week in July but far enough away to prevent temperatures from climbing above normal. In late June, high pressure was anchored in the Pacific Northwest causing multiple all-time heat records to shatter.

Water vapor imagery from Monday, July 26th to Thursday, July 29th, shows high pressure was locked in across the Central United States. While the ridge of high pressure brought hot conditions to the Central Plains, it was far enough away to prevent Central Texas' temperatures from warming up too much. (KWTX, NOAA)

Will high pressure build any time soon? Maybe! Long-range forecast model data suggests high pressure won’t be able to establish itself across the Central U.S. or the Desert Southwest, the most favorable positions for increasing Central Texas temperatures, until after around August 10th. We are forecasting highs to climb close to average this weekend, but we may not climb far above average until maybe the middle of next week.

Time is running out for triple-digit temperatures

The average last 100° is August 28th and odds are slim that we reach 100° for the first time after that point.

Outside of 1919 and 1920 which never saw triple-digit high temperatures, the first (and last) 100° day in 1979 was recorded on October 3rd, which is also the 2nd latest triple-digit ever recorded in a calendar year.

September is full of surprises though and roughly one out of every three years records the latest 100° high later than August 28th.

Odds are unfortunately not absolute and we’ve seen a triple-digit high temperature on or after August 31st each year since 2018. That mean’s we’re due for a cool August, right?

