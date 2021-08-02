Advertisement

Tech’s Beckie, WBU’s Mensah-Stock guaranteed Olympic medal

Tamyra Mensah-Stock
Tamyra Mensah-Stock(NBC)
By Andrew Wood
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If West Texas competed as its own nation at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, it would already be 60th on the medal count- ahead of populous nations like Argentina, India and Ukraine.

One day after SPC-alum Fred Kerley won a surprise silver for the United States in the Men’s 100 Meter sprint, former Tech soccer forward Janine Beckie (Canada) and former Wayland Baptist wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock are now in position to fight for the world’s most-coveted prize.

In the Women’s Freestyle 68kg round of 16, Mensah-Stock, who won two national titles for Wayland Baptist (2015, 2017) set the tone early Sunday with a 10-0 win over reigning Olympic gold medalist Sara Dosho, who represented the host nation Japan.  Even though Dosho entered the match ranked No. 1 in the world, the WBU-alum landed four takedowns all in two minutes to secure the win.  The quarterfinals yielded a similar outcome, as Tamyra defeated Feng Zhou of China by the same score.

As expected, the semifinals required more work for the Katy, Texas-native.  Late in the bout, she trailed Ukrainian Alla Cherkosova 4-2.  That was until she rolled her over three times for six points to take an 8-4 lead.  As time expired, Mensah-Stock was able to fight off an attack from Cherkosova and earn a spot in Tuesday’s final- where she will face Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria 6:55 a.m. CST at Korakuen Hall.

At the beginning of Monday’s broadcast, Jordan Burroughs who won wrestling gold in 2012, said Mensah-Stock is the “future of women’s wrestling”.

As for Beckie, who played for Tech 2012-15 , she has a few more days to rest before she can help Team Canada play for it’s first-ever gold medal in women’s soccer.  This came as her team was able to knock off the heavily favorite United States 1-0, courtesy of a 74th-minute penalty kick from midfielder Jessie Fleming.  Beckie and the Canadians will face similar giants 9 p.m. CST Thursday at Tokyo’s National Stadium, as they await an unbeaten squad from Sweden- the same team that opened the Games with a 3-0 victory over the American squad.

Beckie has already scored five goals on the Olympic stage.  Five years after finding the net three times in Rio, she scored both goals in Canada’s 2-1 win over Chile on July 24.

