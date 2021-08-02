Teenager arrested in connection with string of vehicle burglaries in local suburb

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) – Woodway police have arrested a teenager in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred late on the night of July 18 and early in the morning on July 19.

Jesus Ramirez, 17, was arrested on Friday, police said Monday.

He was charged with theft of a firearm, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Ramirez was taken to the McLennan County Jail where he was ordered held in lieu of $20,000 bond.

His name did not appear on the jail’s online roster Monday.

Officers searched the teenager’s home on North 11th Street in Waco and recovered many of the items reported stolen including a handgun, electronic devices, cellphones, checkbooks and identifying information.

They also found property from other jurisdictions and other victims, police said.

