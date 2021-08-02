Advertisement

Two-vehicle crash near Quitman leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized on Sunday

.
.(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Sunday morning crash near Quitman left one dead and two hospitalized.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, DPS troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on County Road 3250 approximately 4.7 miles southeast of the city of Quitman in Wood County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2005 Dodge Stratus was traveling northbound on CR 3250 at the same time the driver of a 2020 Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on the same roadway. The driver of the Dodge, for an unknown reason, crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck the Toyota.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as Elizabeth Craven, 38, of Quitman. Craven was transported to UT-Health East Texas – Tyler where she later died.  A passenger in her vehicle, Michael Martin, 45, of Quitman, was also transported to UT-Health East Texas –Tyler in stable condition.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as Amanda Sandifer, 39, of Quitman was transported to UT-Health East Texas – Quitman in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

