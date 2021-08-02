Vaccination efforts ramped up in Central Texas as COVID-19 infections rise

(KWTX) – Health officials in some area counties are ramping up vaccination efforts as the number of active COVID-19 cases in Central Texas rose to more than 3,420 Monday and hospitalizations increased to more than 260.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced Monday it’s hosting six free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week at which the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will all be available.

Minor children must be accompanied by parents or guardians.

All the clinics are open to the public.

Walk-ins are welcome, but residents may register online for a scheduled appointment.

Clinics are scheduled from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday at China Spring Intermediate School Campus at 4001 Flat Rock Rd.; from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the McLennan County Indigent Care office at 824 Washington Ave.; from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Waco Civic Arts on 7th Concert Series at the 7th Street Pedestrian Plaza; from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday at the University High School Cafeteria, Old Robinson Road entry; from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Police Department’s Back-To-School event in the Waco Police Department parking lot at 3115 Pine Ave., and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Greater Harvest Assembly Church Fellowship Hall at 1701 Turner St.

The Temple ISD is partnering with the Bell County Public Health District to provide required immunizations as well as COVID-19 vaccinations for students 12 and older on Thursday in the ninth-grade cafeteria at Temple High School.

The COVID-19 vaccinations are optional.

In Lampasas County, AdventHealth Rural Health Clinic is offering free vaccines to residents 18 and older.

Call (512) 556-3621 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to make an appointment.

An ID and proof of insurance are required and those seeking second doses should also bring vaccination cards.

The weekly vaccination clinic will continue for as long as vaccine is available.

Fort Hood Commander Lt. Gen Robert White Monday issued a general order that says commanders must verify the vaccination status of military personnel, who should be prepared to show proof of vaccination if unmasked on post. Unvaccinated personnel will be tested and may require those who are unable or unwilling to attest to their vaccination status to wear a mask, physically distance, comply with a regular testing requirement and be subject to certain travel restrictions.

Masks are generally required indoors in high community transmission areas and unvaccinated personnel are generally required to wear masks outdoors.

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced on July 26 it is mandating COVID-19 vaccination for all Title 38 healthcare personnel. Title 38 employees are medical or healthcare providers including “physicians, dentists, podiatrists, optometrists, registered nurses, physician assistants, expanded-function dental auxiliaries and chiropractors who work in Veterans Health Administration facilities, visit VHA facilities or provide direct care to those VA serves,” the VA said in a press release. Employees covered by requirement must be fully vaccinated within eight weeks.

Baylor Scott & White Health employees must be fully vaccinated against the virus by Oct. 1, and Ascension, whose facilities include the Providence Healthcare Network in Waco and Ascension Seton in Harker Heights, says its employees have until Nov. 12 to meet the vaccination requirement.

The Texas Department of State Health Services will award $10 million in federal grants in amounts ranging from $50,000 to $150,000 to local groups working to promote COVID-19 vaccination amid a spike in new cases of the virus.

The agency, which is working with the Texas A&M University Health Science Center to administer the Texas Vaccine Outreach and Education Grant program, is encouraging educational agencies, faith-based organizations, government entities, community coalitions, associations, and nonprofits to apply for the federal funds.

THOUSANDS MORE NOW FULLY VACCINATED IN CENTRAL TEXAS, BUT RATES REMAIN LOW

At least 4,300 more Central Texas residents were fully vaccinated in the past week, and according to state data Monday more than 36% of area residents 12 and older are now fully vaccinated.

Statewide, nearly 53% of residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated Monday.

Another 1,734 Bell County residents were fully vaccinated in the past week, and nearly 34% of residents 12 and older are now fully vaccinated.

Another 1,085 McLennan County residents were fully vaccinated in the past week and almost 42% of residents 12 and older are now fully vaccinated.

More than 39% of Bosque County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated, and another 52 residents were fully vaccinated in the past week; almost 32% of Coryell County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated and another 370 residents were fully vaccinated in the past week; more than 36% of Falls County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 39 more were vaccinated in the past week; almost 32% of Freestone County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated and another 67 residents were fully vaccinated in the past week; almost 42% of Hamilton County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 46 more residents were fully vaccinated in the past week; almost 39% of Hill County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 99 more were vaccinated in the past week; almost 37% of Lampasas County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated and another 112 were fully vaccinated in the past week; more than 33% of Leon County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 76 more were fully vaccinated in the past week; more than 32% of Limestone County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 213 more were fully vaccinated in the past week; more than 38% of Milam County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated and another 76 residents were fully vaccinated in the past week; more than 35% of Mills County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated and another 16 residents were fully vaccinated in the past week; almost 40% of Navarro County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated and another 218 residents were fully vaccinated in the past week; more than 38% of Robertson County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 62 more residents were fully vaccinated in the past week, and almost 30% of San Saba residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 35 more residents were fully vaccinated in the past week.

NEW CASES, RISING HOSPITALIZATIONS

At least 6,853 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized statewide Monday, an increase of more than 250 since Sunday and of more than 1,000 since Friday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills County, 187 patients diagnosed with the virus were hospitalized Friday, filling more than 18% of available beds and accounting for about 22% of all patients hospitalized.

In Trauma Service Area M, which includes Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties 79 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Friday, filling more than 12% of available beds and accounting for about 18% of all hospitalizations.

Texas was responsible for 11.7% of the new COVID cases in the U.S. last week, second only to Florida, which accounted for one in five new infections.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 3,788 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, 3,781 of them new, increasing the statewide total to 2,658,660, an increase of almost 17,000 since Friday.

The state also reported 473,819 probable cases

At least 103,210 cases were active, 2,312 more than on Sunday and an increase of 12,040 since Friday.

The total number of confirmed cases of the virus in Central Texas rose to 83,667 Monday, an increase of more than 900 since Friday.

The total number of active cases in the region rose only slightly Monday to 3,426 from 3,395 on Friday, but the number of active cases increased in all but two of the 16 area counties KWTX is monitoring.

The death toll in the Central Texas may be as high as 1,771, but according to state data Monday, the count stood at 1,759 including 462 Bell County residents, nine fewer that the local count of 471; 37 Bosque County residents; 91 Coryell County residents; 33 Falls County residents; 51 Freestone County residents; 29 Hamilton County residents; 111 Hill County residents; 36 Lampasas County residents; 44 Leon County residents; 81 Limestone County residents; 491 McLennan County residents, 17 more than the local count of 474; 53 Milam County residents; 21 Mills County residents; 147 Navarro County residents, three fewer than the local count of 150; 48 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District has moved its COVID-19 threat level from moderate controlled transmission to uncontrolled community transmission as cases rise.

The health district reported 24,601 total cases of the virus on Monday.

At least 1,099 cases were active, and 23,032 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

DSHS data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 1,370 active cases Monday and 25,221 recoveries.

State data also showed 2,700 probable cases of the virus.

Health district data shows 471 residents diagnosed with the virus have died.

State data showed 462 deaths Monday.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 29,372 total cases Monday, an increase of 53 since Sunday and of 310 since Friday.

At least 28,146 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

At least 674 cases were active Monday and 79 residents diagnosed with the virus were hospitalized, 12 of them on ventilators.

The health district reported four more deaths from the virus, raising the county’s death toll to 474.

State data showed 491 deaths.

COVID-19 testing provided by the Waco-McLennan County Health District and the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management has ended. Providers throughout the county including clinics and pharmacies still offer COVID-19 testing. The DSHS test location finder is a resource.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 14 active cases involving students, one involving a staff member and one involving a faculty member Monday, and 4,048 total cases since Aug. 1, 2020. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff through the summer. The university will not require students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated against the virus this fall but is strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. As of Monday, more than 43% of students and more than 73% of employees had been vaccinated. The university plans to operate at 100% capacity indoors and outdoors and to return to in-person instruction without social distancing this fall. Face masks are no longer required on campus, but the school recommends those who aren’t vaccinated wear face coverings indoors.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed five active cases Monday and a cumulative total of 374 cases, 291 involving students.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 7,496 total confirmed cases of the virus Monday, an increase of 50 since Friday, and a total of 321 probable cases.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the county rose to 380,

At least 7,346 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and two more have died, raising the county’s death toll to 91.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported one case involving an inmate and six cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where one inmate was isolated; five cases involving employees at the Hilltop Unit; three cases involving inmates and nine cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit, where 89 inmates were restricted and three were isolated; three cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit; six cases involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit, and four cases involving inmates and one involving an employee at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 112 inmates were restricted and 14 were isolated.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,920 total confirmed and 210 total probable cases of the virus Monday.

DSHS data showed 33 active cases in the county.

At least 2,064 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 33 have died.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported no active cases at either the William Hobby Unit or the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,277 total confirmed and 706 total probable cases of the virus Monday.

DSHS data showed 115 active cases in the county.

At least 2,787 residents diagnosed the virus have recovered and 81 have died.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,557 total confirmed and 2,610 total probable cases Monday.

DSHS data showed 184 active cases Monday.

At least 5,836 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

Local data showed 150 deaths.

The state reported 147.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,462 total confirmed and 337 probable cases of the virus Monday. Of the total, 1,678 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and a 38th has died, according to state data. Eighty-three cases were active Monday, 22 more than on Friday.

Freestone County had 1,153 total confirmed and 910 total probable cases Monday. At least 1,948 residents have recovered and 51 have died according to state data. At least 64 cases were active Monday. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday was reporting one case involving an employee and five involving inmates at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where 80 inmates were restricted, and one inmate was isolated.

Hamilton County had 796 total confirmed and 62 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 787 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 29 have died, according to state data. Forty-two cases were active Monday.

Hill County Monday had 3,920 total confirmed cases and 778 probable cases. At least 4,483 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 111 residents have died, according to state data. At least 104 cases were active Monday.

Lampasas County had 2,044 total confirmed and 378 probable cases Monday. At least 2,233 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 36 residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data. At least 153 cases were active Monday.

Leon County had 1,347 total confirmed and 393 total probable cases Monday. At least 1,625 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and a 44th has died, according to state data. At least 71 cases were active Monday.

Milam County had 1,574 total confirmed and 1,120 total probable cases Monday. At least 2,639 residents have recovered and 53 have died. Fifty-five cases were active Monday.

Mills County had 603 confirmed and 66 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 640 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data. Eight cases were active Monday.

Robertson County had 1,913 total confirmed cases Monday and 443 total probable cases. At least 2,234 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 48 have died, according to state data. At least 74 cases were active Monday.

San Saba County had 532 total confirmed cases Monday and 265 total probable cases. At least 758 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data, which showed 16 active cases Monday. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday was reporting two cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Facility.

