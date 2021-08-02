Veteran Central Texas officer who died of COVID-19 laid to rest

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) A longtime Central Texas campus police officer who died after contracting COVID-19 was laid to rest Monday.

The funeral for McLennan Community College police Officer Ricky Roberts, 51, was held at Meadowbrook Baptist Church in Robinson followed by burial at Waco Memorial Park.

Roberts’ boss and coworkers said they were shocked by his death two weeks ago.

They said they thought he was getting better after testing positive for the coronavirus the week before, then things quickly took a turn for the worse.

“Ricky tested positive one day and then a week later he passes away, so it was pretty scary for everybody,” said MCC police Chief Clayton Williams.

Roberts joined the MCC police force in 2018, after working as an officer with the Texas State Technical College police department for 15 years.

Roberts leaves behind a wife, Amanda, and daughter, Payton, 13.

