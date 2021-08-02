Waco: Spice Village set to reopen at original site 6 months after damaging freeze

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco’s popular Spice Village is set to reopen this month at its original site, six months after pipes that froze during the historic winter storm in February burst, flooding the building at River Square Center.

Spice Village was moved to a temporary space at 924 Austin Ave. while repairs and remodeling were underway.

The work is completed, and Spice Village and its 60 individually owned shops will reopen on Aug. 18 at River Square Center.

“Knowing that we were able to get this (temporary) location, I was happy,” sales associate Brianna Marinez said, “then hearing that we were able to move back, it’s even better.”

“We wanted to keep a lot of the same character but give it a fresh new update, a more modern feel,” Marinez said.

“We got new gates; our dressing room is revamped.”

The temporary location is open until Sunday before the vendors make the final transition to the original building.

