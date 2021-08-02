Advertisement

Will Trump be spoiler as California GOP seeks Newsom recall?

In this July 26, 2021 file photo Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference in Oakland,...
In this July 26, 2021 file photo Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference in Oakland, Calif. California could witness a stunning turnabout if voters dump Newsom and elects a Republican to fill his job in a the September recall election. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By MICHAEL R. BLOOD
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Republicans see a chance of ousting embattled Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a September recall election.

The GOP can look for clues to a possible upset in Vermont, Maryland or Massachusetts, where Republican governors are in charge of solidly Democratic states.

One thing in common for Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is they emphatically distanced themselves from former President Donald Trump.

But that isn’t the case in California, where the leading Republican candidates either have supported or have ties to the ex-president.

Republican candidate John Cox says the race is about Newsom’s incompetence, not Trump.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Most Read

The woman used the stolen bank card and driver’s license a few days after the burglary to make...
Know who she is? Central Texas investigators hope so
Walmart reversed its mask policy Friday and will require all workers in areas with high...
Walmart reverses mask policy, change could affect Central Texas stores
Killeen Police investigating shooting death
A shooting Friday afternoon at a local apartment complex left one man dead and the gunman is...
Shooting at local apartment complex leaves one man dead, gunman still on the run
The park surrounding the 72-acre lake remains open.
Lake closed at Central Texas state park after discovery of blue-green algae bloom

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
It’s in - and big: Senators produce $1T infrastructure bill
FILE - House Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., left, and House Financial...
Pelosi, Democrats call on Biden to extend eviction ban
Competitors run in the semifinal of the women's 800-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
A pandemic Olympics, without all the crowds: What gets lost?
Breaking news.
Jay Pickett, ‘General Hospital’ actor, dies at 60