Tokyo (KBTX) - Aggie Athing Mu continues to dominate the track, this time at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Mu took home the gold in the women’s 800 meters.

According to the Tokyo Olympics Twitter page, she is the first American woman to win that event in 53 years.

ATHING MU TAKES THE GOLD! 🥇



