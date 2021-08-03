Central Texas man killed in early-morning 3-vehicle crash identified

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A three-vehicle crash early Tuesday claimed the life of a 25-year-old Central Texas man and sent three others to a local hospital.

Javier Edgardo Castro Romero of Temple, died at the scene of the crash, which happened at around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday on FM 2483 a quarter of a mile west of Interstate 35 in Salado.

Romero was a passenger in a westbound 2010 Toyota passenger car driven by a 25-year-old man whose name was not released when an eastbound 2008 Dodge pickup truck driven by a 24-year-old man was not identified crossed into the westbound lane on a curve, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said.

The Dodge struck a 2006 Nissan pickup truck driven by a 42-year-old man who wasn’t identified and then struck the Toyota in which Romero was riding.

“The impact pushed the Toyota off of the north side of the roadway into a water filled ditch,” Washko said.

One vehicle landed in a creek. (Salado VFD photo)

The driver and a second passenger in the Toyota and the driver of the Dodge were all taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with what Washko described as non-incapacitating injuries.

Salado firefighters, paramedics from Temple and Belton and a medical helicopter responded to the accident at around 6:40 a.m. on FM 2843 between Kuykendall Branch Road and Interstate 35.

The road was closed in the area of the crash for several hours while Department of Public Safety troopers investigated, and crews cleaned up debris.

