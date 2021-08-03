Advertisement

Close to half million bees removed from home

By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) - One Pennsylvania couple spent $12,000 in order to remove close to a half million bees from their home.

The Weavers said they knew there were bees in the walls of the 150-year-old farmhouse they bought near Philadelphia in December. The previous homeowner disclosed it in a note.

That didn’t bother the Weavers too much.

They said they didn’t see any bees and weren’t too worried. And then spring came, and the hives once again became active.

The Weavers turned to a general contractor and beekeeper, who says he relocated about 450,000 honeybees to his farm.

He also said the previous homeowner had called him for a consult but couldn’t afford the cost of moving the bees.

The lesson for home buyers is, no matter how good a deal on a property appears always get it inspected.

The Weavers admit they should have done that.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buffalo Bills logo
Gov. Abbott acknowledges report Buffalo Bills considering relocating to Central Texas
Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Shaun Waters, 42, died Sunday after contracting COVID-19.
COVID-19 claims life of longtime Texas sheriff’s deputy
Jesus Ramirez, 17, was arrested on Friday, police said.
Teenager arrested in connection with string of vehicle burglaries in local suburb
Katalina Woody was last seen Sunday in San Antonio. The alert for her was canceled early...
CLEAR Alert issued for missing Texas woman believed to be in danger canceled
The person of interest is a light skinned male, and was last seen wearing a face mask, a beanie...
Employee of local convenience store shot to death, gunman at large

Latest News

It's been two years since a mass shooting at a Texas Walmart killed 23 people.
Biden, Harris to meet Latino leaders, mark 2nd anniversary of El Paso mass shooting
Officers at the scene declined to comment.
Officers shoot resident after responding to deadly shooting at apartment building near local YMCA
An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple...
New York Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe finds
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda French Gates pose together in...
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates finalize their divorce
This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington.
Pentagon on lockdown after shooting near Metro station