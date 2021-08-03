Fiery crash on Interstate 35 sends driver to burn center in critical condition

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A fiery crash Monday on southbound Interstate 35 in Hill County sent a driver to a burn center in critical condition.

The accident happened at around noon Monday on southbound Interstate 35 East near the split between I-35 E and I-35 W.

A Ford-150 that was towing a vehicle veered into an adjacent lane and was struck by an 18-wheeler, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The truck then struck the barrier and crossed into the northbound lanes of the highway where it caught fire.

The driver of the pickup was flown to the Parkland Burn Center in Dallas in critical condition.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to Hill Regional Hospital in Hillsboro.

The northbound lanes were closed to traffic until the helicopter lifted off.

The southbound lanes were reopened at around 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.