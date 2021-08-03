Advertisement

Fiery crash on Interstate 35 sends driver to burn center in critical condition

A fiery crash on southbound Interstate 35 in Central Texas sent a driver to a burn center in...
A fiery crash on southbound Interstate 35 in Central Texas sent a driver to a burn center in critical condition. (File)(KWTX)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A fiery crash Monday on southbound Interstate 35 in Hill County sent a driver to a burn center in critical condition.

The accident happened at around noon Monday on southbound Interstate 35 East near the split between I-35 E and I-35 W.

A Ford-150 that was towing a vehicle veered into an adjacent lane and was struck by an 18-wheeler, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The truck then struck the barrier and crossed into the northbound lanes of the highway where it caught fire.

The driver of the pickup was flown to the Parkland Burn Center in Dallas in critical condition.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to Hill Regional Hospital in Hillsboro.

The northbound lanes were closed to traffic until the helicopter lifted off.

The southbound lanes were reopened at around 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were investigating a deadly shooting at the apartment building at the time the...
Officers who shot resident after deadly shooting at apartment building placed on leave
Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Shaun Waters, 42, died Sunday after contracting COVID-19.
COVID-19 claims life of longtime Texas sheriff’s deputy
Buffalo Bills logo
Gov. Abbott acknowledges report Buffalo Bills considering relocating to Central Texas
Jesus Ramirez, 17, was arrested on Friday, police said.
Teenager arrested in connection with string of vehicle burglaries in local suburb
The person of interest is a light skinned male, and was last seen wearing a face mask, a beanie...
Employee of local convenience store shot to death, gunman at large

Latest News

Clint Lewis (right) is celebrating 25 years with H-E-B.
Popular Central Texas H-E-B sacker marks 25 years on the job
Investigators have determined that a shooting that left one man dead and another injured...
Police: Shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured happened behind local strip club
Officers were investigating a deadly shooting at the apartment building at the time the...
Officers who shot resident after deadly shooting at apartment building placed on leave
Lubbock resident wins $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off
Lubbock resident win $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off