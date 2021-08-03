Gradual climb back to hot and humid days

Monday’s front has now moved south of us and and will keep most of the rain to our south. Tonight will be mild with temperatures getting down into the upper 60s/low 70s. Clouds build in throughout the day tomorrow and it will be a hazy and overcast. Highs tomorrow will be similar to today in the low 90s. There might be a small rain chance tomorrow for a shower or two, but most are dry.

This front tries to move north Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing us a slightly higher rain chance for Thursday and Friday. With the added rain and cloud coverage, we keep afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid-90s through Friday, which is still several degrees cooler than average. Thursday looks to be the best chance for rain, especially along and east of I-35.

Changes come for the weekend though...a ridge of high pressure starts to build in again shutting off rain chances and increasing temperatures back into the upper 90s with heat index values closer to 100 degrees.

