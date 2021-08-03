Low rain chances, gradually building heat, and hazy skies returning

After a soaker of a Monday across Central Texas with some cities and towns in McLennan, Falls, and Milam County seeing an estimated 2″ to 4″ of rain, we’re shutting the faucet off for a few days. Yes, there still could be some scattered rain, but coverage in the near term should be notably lower. As we move through the next few days though, heat and especially humidity will be returning and smoke from wildfires in the northern US and Canada should create a mid-week haze. A stray few showers are possible early in the morning east of I-35 but those should be generally light and few and far between. Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies should help to minimize the potential for morning fog but some could be around, especially in low-lying areas. Morning clouds should give way to at least partly cloudy skies. Some of us will see more sunshine than others, especially so west of I-35 where drier air pushes through, but temperatures should still be held very much in check for this time of year! We’re expecting highs to only reach the upper 80s and low 90s! As far as rain potential for today goes, a few isolated morning showers are possible east of I-35 with a few showers potentially bubbling up this afternoon east of I-35 and along and south of Highway 190.

Coverage of rain today should be fairly low and will be even lower Wednesday. We can’t rule out a stray shower or two, but rain coverage should be very low with only about a 10% chance. The biggest change you’ll notice tomorrow (and even late this afternoon) will be the return of hazy skies. The hazy skies of recent has been all due to Saharan Dust but this time it’ll be from wildfire smoke in Canada and in parts of the U.S. The smoky skies will hang around through at least Wednesday but the return of southerly winds on Thursday could gradually help to get rid of the haze late this week. As those southerly winds return, we’ll have another chance for rain Thursday, near about 30%, before the rain chances almost completely drop out of the forecast and humidity increases. Thursday’s best rain chances are near and west of I-35. Rain isn’t guaranteed at this point, but locally heavy rain is certainly possible for some. After Thursday’s rain chances end, we’ll only have one more chance on Monday for some rain. South winds will gust to near 20 MPH each and every day starting Friday through the end of next week. Actual temperatures will warm into the mid-90s Friday and Saturday before reaching the upper 90s Sunday through next Thursday. Although we’re still not expecting triple-digit high temperatures, which should propel us into the top-10 for latest 100° day whenever that does happen, we are expecting heat index values to climb over the century mark. Friday’s heat index as high as about 102° should climb as high as 106° by Saturday through all of next week.

