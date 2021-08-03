Advertisement

Lubbock resident win $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off

Lubbock resident wins $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off
Lubbock resident wins $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A Lubbock resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch game Cash Celebration!.

The ticket was purchased at Lucky Mart, located at 1550 34th Street, in Lubbock. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the second of four prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game . Cash Celebration! offers more than $203.6 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning in the game are one in 3.98, including break-even prizes.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buffalo Bills logo
Gov. Abbott acknowledges report Buffalo Bills considering relocating to Central Texas
Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Shaun Waters, 42, died Sunday after contracting COVID-19.
COVID-19 claims life of longtime Texas sheriff’s deputy
Jesus Ramirez, 17, was arrested on Friday, police said.
Teenager arrested in connection with string of vehicle burglaries in local suburb
Katalina Woody was last seen Sunday in San Antonio. The alert for her was canceled early...
CLEAR Alert issued for missing Texas woman believed to be in danger canceled
The person of interest is a light skinned male, and was last seen wearing a face mask, a beanie...
Employee of local convenience store shot to death, gunman at large

Latest News

Law enforcement vehicles filled the streets in the neighborhood near the shooting scene.
Officers shoot resident after responding to deadly shooting at apartment building near local YMCA
Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Grocery delivery driver says she was dragged into customer’s home, assaulted
Mack Rhoades is about to testify at the senate committee hearing.
BU: Loss of ‘power 5′ status could have devastating effects on local economy
FastCast
Brady's Monday Evening FastCast