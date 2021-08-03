Advertisement

Officers shoot resident after responding to deadly shooting at apartment building near local YMCA

Officers at the scene declined to comment.
Officers at the scene declined to comment.(Bill Gowdy)
By Bill Gowdy
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officers investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday morning at an apartment building at 701 Rambler Dr. near the Waco Family YMCA shot a resident who refused to comply with their orders and appeared to reach back into his apartment.

The shooting was reported at around 10:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers found the victim lying on the ground outside a first-floor unit.

A SWAT team was evidently preparing to clear the apartment when an upstairs resident stepped outside and sat down in a chair on the balcony.

Officers ordered him to show his hands.

Instead, he turned back and reached inside the apartment.

Officers deployed a flash bang and fired as many as a half-dozen rounds.

Information about the man’s injuries and condition wasn’t available.

Officers were going door-to-door to clear out the rest of the units late Tuesday morning.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buffalo Bills logo
Gov. Abbott acknowledges report Buffalo Bills considering relocating to Central Texas
Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Shaun Waters, 42, died Sunday after contracting COVID-19.
COVID-19 claims life of longtime Texas sheriff’s deputy
Jesus Ramirez, 17, was arrested on Friday, police said.
Teenager arrested in connection with string of vehicle burglaries in local suburb
Katalina Woody was last seen Sunday in San Antonio. The alert for her was canceled early...
CLEAR Alert issued for missing Texas woman believed to be in danger canceled
The person of interest is a light skinned male, and was last seen wearing a face mask, a beanie...
Employee of local convenience store shot to death, gunman at large

Latest News

Mack Rhoades is about to testify at the senate committee hearing.
BU: Loss of ‘power 5′ status could have devastating effects on local economy
FastCast
Brady's Monday Evening FastCast
Texas Housers say nearly a million people are currently behind on their rent or mortgage, while...
Experts say millions in rental assistance still available for Texans as federal eviction moratorium ends
Spice Village makes final repairs to reopen
Spice Villages announces return to original building