Officers shoot resident after responding to deadly shooting at apartment building near local YMCA

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officers investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday morning at an apartment building at 701 Rambler Dr. near the Waco Family YMCA shot a resident who refused to comply with their orders and appeared to reach back into his apartment.

The shooting was reported at around 10:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers found the victim lying on the ground outside a first-floor unit.

A SWAT team was evidently preparing to clear the apartment when an upstairs resident stepped outside and sat down in a chair on the balcony.

Officers ordered him to show his hands.

Instead, he turned back and reached inside the apartment.

Officers deployed a flash bang and fired as many as a half-dozen rounds.

Information about the man’s injuries and condition wasn’t available.

Officers were going door-to-door to clear out the rest of the units late Tuesday morning.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.