Officers shoot resident after responding to deadly shooting at apartment building near local YMCA
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officers investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday morning at an apartment building at 701 Rambler Dr. near the Waco Family YMCA shot a resident who refused to comply with their orders and appeared to reach back into his apartment.
The shooting was reported at around 10:10 a.m. Tuesday.
Officers found the victim lying on the ground outside a first-floor unit.
A SWAT team was evidently preparing to clear the apartment when an upstairs resident stepped outside and sat down in a chair on the balcony.
Officers ordered him to show his hands.
Instead, he turned back and reached inside the apartment.
Officers deployed a flash bang and fired as many as a half-dozen rounds.
Information about the man’s injuries and condition wasn’t available.
Officers were going door-to-door to clear out the rest of the units late Tuesday morning.
Further details weren’t immediately available.
