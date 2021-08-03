Advertisement

Police: Shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured happened behind local strip club

Investigators have determined that a shooting that left one man dead and another injured...
Investigators have determined that a shooting that left one man dead and another injured happened behind a Killeen strip club. (Photo by Sam DeLeon/file)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Investigators have determined that a shooting early Saturday morning in Killeen that left one man dead and another injured occurred behind the Naked City Club at 4300 South Fort Hood St.

“Multiple shell casings were recovered from the crime at this location,” police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Tuesday.

Officers responded to the shooting at around 2:45 a.m. Saturday and found Deon Dewayne Elliot, 36, with a gunshot wound at the intersection of Fort Hood Street and Elms Road.

He was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center where he later died.

Another man who was shot in the incident drove himself to AdventHealth Central Texas.

He was treated for his injuries and has since been released, Miramontez said.

Officers detained two suspects.

One was charged with deadly conduct, a class A misdemeanor.

The other was released pending further investigation, she said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information, video or photos to call the Criminal Investigation Division at (254) 501-8860 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.

Tips may also be submitted online.

