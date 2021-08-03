Advertisement

Popular Central Texas H-E-B sacker marks 25 years on the job

Clint Lewis (right) is celebrating 25 years with H-E-B.
Clint Lewis (right) is celebrating 25 years with H-E-B.(Courtesy photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Clint Lewis, 46, one of the most popular H-E-B sackers in Central Texas is marking 25 years on the job.

Lewis, who has Down syndrome, started working at H-E-B in late 1995 but his first full calendar year was 1996 so 2021 is the year H-E-B is recognizing the milestone.

“Love it,” Clint said with a smile when asked about the recognition.

H-E-B threw a party for Clint and coworkers gathered to celebrate the anniversary.

Clint started work as an eager 20-year-old sacker at the H-E-B store at North Valley Mills Drive and Memorial Drive next to Baylor’s Floyd Casey Stadium.

The store has since closed and is now home to Harmony School of Innovation.

The stadium was imploded in 2016.

When H-E-B opened its new store at Valley Mills Drive and Interstate 35, Clint moved there and continued doing what he does best, sacking groceries with a smile.

And he’s not shy when talking about what his job has been for the last quarter of a century.

“Sacker of the year,” Clint said when asked what his job is at HEB.

Clint is not just an employee, he’s a regular shopper, too.

He says his favorite product at H-E-B is Pantene shampoo.

Clint spent a little more than a year in quarantine in 2020 because he’s at high risk from COVID-19.

But once he was fully vaccinated, he headed right back to work.

Clint says he has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

And he has some words of advice for anyone looking to have a long, happy career like his.

“Being humble and being true to myself,” he said.

Clint is the son of former McLennan County Judge Jim Lewis and his wife Cynthia, but since 1995, to give him a little more independence, he’s been living with the Kristin and Tom Hill, who also have three grown children.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were investigating a deadly shooting at the apartment building at the time the...
Officers who shot resident after deadly shooting at apartment building placed on leave
Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Shaun Waters, 42, died Sunday after contracting COVID-19.
COVID-19 claims life of longtime Texas sheriff’s deputy
Buffalo Bills logo
Gov. Abbott acknowledges report Buffalo Bills considering relocating to Central Texas
Jesus Ramirez, 17, was arrested on Friday, police said.
Teenager arrested in connection with string of vehicle burglaries in local suburb
The person of interest is a light skinned male, and was last seen wearing a face mask, a beanie...
Employee of local convenience store shot to death, gunman at large

Latest News

A fiery crash on southbound Interstate 35 in Central Texas sent a driver to a burn center in...
Fiery crash on Interstate 35 sends driver to burn center in critical condition
Investigators have determined that a shooting that left one man dead and another injured...
Police: Shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured happened behind local strip club
Officers were investigating a deadly shooting at the apartment building at the time the...
Officers who shot resident after deadly shooting at apartment building placed on leave
Lubbock resident wins $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off
Lubbock resident win $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off