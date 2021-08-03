Popular Central Texas H-E-B sacker marks 25 years on the job

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Clint Lewis, 46, one of the most popular H-E-B sackers in Central Texas is marking 25 years on the job.

Lewis, who has Down syndrome, started working at H-E-B in late 1995 but his first full calendar year was 1996 so 2021 is the year H-E-B is recognizing the milestone.

“Love it,” Clint said with a smile when asked about the recognition.

H-E-B threw a party for Clint and coworkers gathered to celebrate the anniversary.

Clint started work as an eager 20-year-old sacker at the H-E-B store at North Valley Mills Drive and Memorial Drive next to Baylor’s Floyd Casey Stadium.

The store has since closed and is now home to Harmony School of Innovation.

The stadium was imploded in 2016.

When H-E-B opened its new store at Valley Mills Drive and Interstate 35, Clint moved there and continued doing what he does best, sacking groceries with a smile.

And he’s not shy when talking about what his job has been for the last quarter of a century.

“Sacker of the year,” Clint said when asked what his job is at HEB.

Clint is not just an employee, he’s a regular shopper, too.

He says his favorite product at H-E-B is Pantene shampoo.

Clint spent a little more than a year in quarantine in 2020 because he’s at high risk from COVID-19.

But once he was fully vaccinated, he headed right back to work.

Clint says he has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

And he has some words of advice for anyone looking to have a long, happy career like his.

“Being humble and being true to myself,” he said.

Clint is the son of former McLennan County Judge Jim Lewis and his wife Cynthia, but since 1995, to give him a little more independence, he’s been living with the Kristin and Tom Hill, who also have three grown children.

