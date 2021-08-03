Senate Committee holds hearing on Future of College Sports in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) -A hearing was held on Monday afternoon on the Future of College Sports in Texas. This comes after the University of Texas and Oklahoma have accepted formal invitations to join the SEC in 2025.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby testified. Bolwsby says he was unaware of any efforts by Texas and Oklahoma to leave for the SEC prior to the day of the news drop.

“It represents a major and perpetual blow to the remaining members of the Big 12,” said Bowlsby.

He said that up to 50% of the Big 12 TV value could be embedded in Texas and OU. According to him, the television revenue per school is 28 million annually, it’s estimated to drop to 14 million with Texas and OU’s departure. Up to 50% of the Big 12 TV value could be embedded in Texas and OU.

Bowlsby believes the remaining eight members wish to stick together at this time. Other options as far as adding members, or merging with other conferences are being explored.

Presidents of Baylor, Texas Tech and TCU, as well as the President of the University of Texas also testified.

Baylor president Linda Livingstone said that success in academics and athletics are intricately intertwined at top universities. She also recognized the economic impact of being in a power five conference. “The prosperity of many Texans is at stake,” said Livingstone.

Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades also testified, bringing two requests two the committee.

“My first request is very simply that each of you truly understand the ramifications of this move of Texas from the Big 12 to the Southeastern Conference,” said Rhoades.

He added, “my second ask is that each of you commit time, resources, and effort to preserving and strengthening the Big 12. Texas is our nation’s greatest state.”

Rhoades was asked about the new basketball arena at Baylor. He said d the events of the last two weeks puts into question whether they’ll have the ability to pursue new capital projects, like the new $125 million basketball arena.

Texas president Jay Hartzell was asked when was the first contact by the SEC to Texas.

“We reached out to the SEC this spring,” Hartzell said.

After a six and a half hour hearing - the future of college sports in Texas is still very unclear.

