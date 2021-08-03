Advertisement

Three-vehicle crash early Tuesday on rural area road leaves one dead

All three vehicles involved in the crash were heavily damaged.
All three vehicles involved in the crash were heavily damaged.(Salado VFD photo)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) – A three vehicle-crash early Tuesday on a farm to market road in Salado left one person dead.

Salado firefighters, paramedics from Temple and Belton and a medical helicopter responded to the accident at around 6:40 a.m. on FM 2843 between Kuykendall Branch Road and Interstate 35.

One vehicle landed in a creek.
One vehicle landed in a creek.(Salado VFD photo)

All three vehicles were heavily damaged.

One was on its side, and another was in a creek.

One of the occupants of one of the vehicles died at the scene.

None of the rest required hospital treatment.

The road was closed in the area of the crash for several hours while Department of Public Safety troopers investigated, and crews cleaned up debris.

