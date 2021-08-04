10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: 8.07.21-8.08.21

(KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

Bell County Comic Con is a family-friendly event held at the Bell County Expo Center located in Belton, TX. This event takes place over the course of two days, Saturday & Sunday. This exciting convention focuses on bringing comics, pop culture, gaming, and movies together into one fantastic event. There will be artists, exhibitors, cosplay contests, celebrity guests, and much more. Dress up in your favorite cosplay attire, costume, or superhero tees to truly get in on the action and enjoy this convention to the fullest.

The Salado 55th Annual Art Fair includes fine art, artists demonstrations, food, and live music. This year’s Art Fair will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. & Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Salado Civic Center, located at 601 N. Main Street, Salado, TX, admission is FREE. Enjoy this family-friendly event by strolling through more than 30 artists from all over Texas, while listening to live music in the gazebo. You will have the opportunity to meet and shop from an array of talented artists including — ceramics, illustration & drawing, jewelry, original paintings, photography, sculptors, stained glass, textiles, and more! The 55th Annual Art Fair will once again have Artists in Action — as a few of this year’s artists will be working on-site demonstrating their talent and technique.

Coming off the heels of leather week, a week of workshops, there is a trade show this weekend where you can see beautiful, handcrafted leather goods and works of art! The Heart of Texas Leather Show at the Waco Convention Center is all weekend long, starting at 9 a.m. each day, Friday through Sunday. Admission is free and you can find everything on display in the Brazos Ballroom.

The City of Hewitt celebrates National Night Out this Saturday! Community block parties start as early as 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. This is a free, annual event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, better places to live. Come out for live music, vendor booths, bounce houses, children’s games, food and more!

The Waco Swap Meet is this Saturday outside of McLane Stadium. Vendors will sell vintage cars, trucks, bikes and parts - anything and everything automotive: Classics and antiques - from rust-buckets to completely restored along with different crafts, plus home and shop items. Admission and parking are both free and there will be concessions available. This year’s event will coincide with the KBGO radio station Cruise Night & Classic Car Show, which happens at 6 p.m. and is the longest running classic car event in Central Texas.

Caribbean Afr’am Festival is a multi‑disciplined festival showcasing different aspect of the African‑Caribbean, Afro‑ American, Central American African, and Africans’ as a whole. Activities include live music, dancing, drumming, food, arts & crafts, and more! It all takes place at the Killeen Amphitheater on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Heart of Texas Wrestling hosts MegaBrawl, live professional wrestling event, this Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Mart Community Center. A special Pre-Show Meet & Greet for VIP ticket holders will happen at 5:30 p.m. featuring “.50 Caliber” Barrett Brown, The Magnificent Malico, “Monster Hunter” Matthew Palmer, Mr. Wobble and more!

The 2021 Back To School Extravaganza kicks off at 9:00 am Saturday at the Walmart on W. Adams in Temple! Each child will receive money to go shopping for school supplies for the upcoming semester.

The Waco Police Department Community Outreach Division will host a Back to School Bash this year in the front parking lot of the Police Tower, located at 3115 Pine Avenue in Waco from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is free! Backpacks and school supplies will be given away, and there will be raffles and vouchers for school uniforms, shoes, free barbershop and salon visits. Live entertainment, giveaways, inflatables, games, and refreshments will be available, too.

There is another Back to School Event happening this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Miller Park in Temple. This event will feature giveaways of food, shoes, clothes, and backpacks, along with games and prizes throughout the event. Please contact Aniyah Smith at 254-217-4184 for more information.

