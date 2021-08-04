Advertisement

Blue Alert issued for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect who shot police officer in South Texas

Joshua Powell is wanted for attempted capital murder. Police say he armed and dangerous.
Joshua Powell is wanted for attempted capital murder. Police say he armed and dangerous.(Corpus Christi Police)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday issued a Blue Alert for a suspect who allegedly fired a weapon at police and wounded a police officer.

The suspect, Joshua Powell, is considered armed and dangerous, police said. He is wanted for attempted capital murder.

Powell is 20 years old, is about 5-feet-8, and weighs approximately 155 pounds.

At approximately 2:14 p.m., officers were dispatched to a call on the 5900 block of Weber for a disturbance in progress.

During the investigation, the subject started shooting at the officers. An officer was struck multiples times and suffered severe injuries, police said.

The suspect was last seen driving a green, 1999 model Buick Regal with Texas license plate CSC1880. If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Powell, call 911 immediately.

Corpus Christi Police identified the wounded lawman as Senior Officer Manuel Dominguez, a 20-year veteran of the police department. Dominguez is reportedly in stable condition.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Dominguez and his family as he recovers from his injuries,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alva Stem Jr. Photo used with permission.
Son of longtime Waco city official shot to death while collecting rents; police kill suspect
All three vehicles involved in the crash were heavily damaged.
Central Texas man killed in early-morning 3-vehicle crash identified
Former Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman in an earlier booking photo. (File)
Ex-Central Texas sheriff has been arrested—again
Investigators have determined that a shooting that left one man dead and another injured...
Police: Shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured happened behind local strip club
Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Grocery delivery driver says she was dragged into customer’s home, assaulted

Latest News

File Graphic
‘The house is on fire’: Local health officials warn residents about Delta variant that spreads ‘like crazy’
'The house is on fire': Local health officials warn about spread of COVID19 Delta variant
'The house is on fire': Local health officials warn about spread of COVID19 Delta variant
Central Texas man with terminal cancer gives back to treatment center
File Photo
‘Lockdowns Are Wrong’: Texas governor reaffirms no more state shutdowns, mandates during pandemic