Central Texas man with terminal cancer honored by his employer; selects local cancer center for $5,000 check

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man with terminal cancer selected the McClinton Cancer Center at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest to donate a $5,000 check from his trucking brokerage company after he was chosen for an award named after the company’s founder who passed away from cancer.

Scott Fletcher, 61, of Bruceville-Eddy, was given the Allen Lund Legacy Award, presented to an employee who shares the characteristics of founder Allen Lund, who died from cancer in 2018.

The award winner gets to choose a charity to donate money raised through a walking challenge in which the company donates one dollar for every mile walked by employees. This year, the fund reached $5,000.

“This fabulous company that God blessed me to work for. This is just one more chapter in how they’ve treated me and, primarily, this company is a Christian company above anything else and they take care of their families, just anybody and everybody,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher would know. He’s been working for the company since 2008.

They were one of the first calls he made in November 2019 when he got a terminal diagnosis of stage four advanced prostate cancer which had already spread to the bones. His company didn’t take long responding with love and care.

Fletcher went on disability so said he was very surprised when the company’s executives boarded a jet from the headquarters in California to travel to Central Texas with the big news about the award.

“It was actually amazing because I’ve been out of work since I was diagnosed on disability. They actually flew the company jet into the Waco airport and Eddie, Allen Lunds’ son; Natalie, his daughter, son-in-law, Steve and Mrs. Lund, the widow of the owner, drove out to my house to give it to me,” Fletcher said.

The moment brought Fletcher to tears. “It’s unbelievable, this company.”

And it’s that same care and concern Fletcher is happy to pass on. This past week, an Allen Lund marked big rig brought the donation to the cancer center where several people special to Fletcher were there to greet him.

An big Allen Lund truck delivered the $5,000 check to the cancer center at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest. (Courtesy Photo)

Fletcher said Dr. Hitesh Singh has been a Godsend, not only caring for him, but his sister-in-law, Melinda Colyet, too.

“He shows empathy and is also straight forward,” Fletcher said. “And the staff out at the cancer center, it’s hard to believe anyone can be so happy working around people who are dying, but they’re always cheerful and happy. They just treat you really good.”

Dr. Tameka Jones, the director of the cancer center, said the donation is greatly appreciated.

“Especially now, in the middle of COVID, we got past the snowstorm that happened here in Texas and so to have a patient give back to us, there’s no greater feeling,” Jones said.

Fletcher has completed a round of radiation and chemotherapy and says he will start round two in the coming weeks and, while he knows the reality of his diagnosis, he says he’s living every day to exemplify what his company founder always stood for.

“I’m terminal,” Fletcher said. “But it’s life and the good Lord put me here for a reason.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.