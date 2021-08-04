Advertisement

Longtime Central Texas junior high school teacher dies after 25-year battle with cancer

Cindy Ament Venable passed away Tuesday afternoon after a 25-year battle with cancer.
Cindy Ament Venable passed away Tuesday afternoon after a 25-year battle with cancer.
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A long-time central Texas junior high passed away Tuesday afternoon.

Cindy Ament Venable passed away at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday after a 25-year battle with cancer.

Gatesville ISD expressed sadness in a statement Tuesday.

“ She bravely battled cancer for nearly 25 years. Her courage and fight was an inspiration to all of us. She loved the staff and students of GISD and they loved her. We will miss her dearly. Please be in prayer for her family.”

Funeral services were pending Tuesday evening.

