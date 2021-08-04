Longtime Central Texas junior high school teacher dies after 25-year battle with cancer

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A long-time central Texas junior high passed away Tuesday afternoon.

Cindy Ament Venable passed away at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday after a 25-year battle with cancer.

Gatesville ISD expressed sadness in a statement Tuesday.

“ She bravely battled cancer for nearly 25 years. Her courage and fight was an inspiration to all of us. She loved the staff and students of GISD and they loved her. We will miss her dearly. Please be in prayer for her family.”

Funeral services were pending Tuesday evening.

It is with great sadness that we share the news of Cindy Ament Venable's passing today around 3:45 p.m. Cindy was our... Posted by Gatesville ISD on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.