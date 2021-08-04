Advertisement

I-14 expansion would give Permian Basin new connection to the East Coast

The proposed expansion of Interstate 14 into the Permian Basin.
By Kate Porter
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin is one step closer to having a new connection with the eastern half of the United States.

The U.S. Senate approved an amendment in the infrastructure bill that would expand Interstate 14 to Odessa.

If approved, this expansion would connect the Permian Basin to U.S. military installations and seaports, including the Port of Savannah, the third-largest port in the United States.

The expansion stands to benefit the energy industry, along with several other local businesses.

“Part of it is just recognizing that Midland and Odessa is important and that it’s worth connecting to. The original connection was going to be south of here, but coming up this way added an additional 600,000 people that are gonna benefit from it. Quadrupled, quintupled traffic counts,” said James Beauchamp, President of the Midland-Odessa Transportation Alliance.

On a national scale, the expansion project will connect West Texas to more oil distribution sites.

On a smaller scale, it will give an alternate route for people driving between Midland and Odessa.

“If, God forbid, there’s a wreck or an explosion, whatever happens...what’s happening here in the Permian Basin today in Midland and Odessa, the production of fuel and energy, literally fueling our state and nation, can’t get shut down just because a road gets shut down,” said Beauchamp.

The I-14 expansion amendment was a bipartisan effort from Republican Senator Ted Cruz and Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. The next step of the plan will be the entire infrastructure bill passing a vote by the Senate.

“Those two guys came together on this amendment. Two guys on very opposite ends of the political spectrum. It was a sight to behold, especially in this time when things are very, very partisan,” said Beauchamp.

I-14 would overlap with I-20, Highway 158 in Midland, and U.S. Highway 385 in Odessa.

