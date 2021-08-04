Advertisement

Lack of sleep blamed for early-morning rollover

Single-car rollover on in Falls County, injuries minor to driver
By Eric Franklin
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Falls County, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies and state troopers say a seatbelt helped a driver walk away from a rollover that “was a result of a lack of sleep.”

The single-vehicle wreck happened at around 7:30 a.m. near FM 147 and CR 176 in Falls County.

Deputies said the driver “walked away with minor injuries.”

The initial investigation leads law enforcement to believe the accident was a result of a lack of sleep.

The Falls County Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers to please be safe and make mindful decisions before getting behind the wheel.

