Manageable heat & slight uptick in rain chances tomorrow

Wow - today wasn’t terribly hot thanks to that early-week cold front that moved through. We still have lower humidity and a cooler northeasterly breeze and that resulted in a hot but manageable day... we don’t get to keep it much longer though! The front should stay stalled to our south for the most part...it takes a slight nudge to the north for tomorrow and that’s why we see a light increase in possible rain chances. Lows tonight are in the low to mid 70s and tomorrow’s highs are similar to today - in the low 90s again. Slight uptick in humidity tomorrow as our winds start to take a turn, and it’ll feel like the mid-90s tomorrow afternoon. As far as those rain chances go tomorrow... the best chances are in the southern portion of the area. With humidity on the rise, we keep a small chance for some afternoon pop-up showers and storms on Friday as well but the chance is only around 20% and most are dry.

Typical summertime heat returns this weekend as a ridge of high pressure starts to build in again. This will shut off the rain chances for Saturday and Sunday, which in turn means the heat ramps up. The closest rain chance will be down by Houston and the Texas coast with some sea breeze showers/storms. Words to describe the weekend: hot, humid, but breezy. Winds are out of the south coming in about 10-20 mph so at least we have that to help stir the air around and give us some relief from the heat and humidity combo.

Looking forward... more normal summer heat continues and next week will be hot with highs in the upper 90s through the week. We may even get close to 100 degrees a few days next week. The heat is coming back so soon so enjoy our quick “cool” down for now!

