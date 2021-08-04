State reports more than 11,770 new COVID cases, all 16 counties in Central Texas are hotspots

(KWTX) – The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 11,875 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 11,774 of them new, and another 300 confirmed cases were reported in Central Texas, all 16 of whose counties are designated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as hotspots for community transmission.

The number of active cases of the virus in the state increased by 8,800 Tuesday to 112,012.

In Central Texas, the number of active cases rose by more than 600 to 3,854, and the spread of the virus is again affecting daily life.

The Bell County Vehicle Registration Office in Temple is closed through the end of the week after multiple staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Offices in Belton, on Fort Hood and in Killeen remain open. All vehicle registration appointments at the Temple office have been canceled until Aug. 9, but appointments may be made at either the Belton or Killeen office or online.

Houston’s mayor, Sylvester Turner, issued a mask mandate for city workers Monday because of a “recent uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in our community and in our workplace linked to the new delta variant.”

The order may run afoul of an executive order Gov. Greg Abbott issued on July 29, 2021 that “emphasizes that the path forward relies on personal responsibility rather than government mandates,” doubling down on an earlier order barring local officials from requiring mask use or documentation of vaccination status and reiterates there are no COVID-19-related operating limits for businesses.

At least 7,305 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized statewide Tuesday, 450 more than on Monday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills County, 205 patients diagnosed with the virus were hospitalized Tuesday, filling more than 19% of available beds and accounting for about 23% of all patients hospitalized. The last time that many were hospitalized in the TSA was Jan. 28.

In Trauma Service Area M, which includes Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties 92 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Tuesday, filling more than 19% of available beds and accounting for about 20% of all hospitalizations. The last time that many were hospitalized in the TSA was Feb. 12.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 2,670,535 total confirmed and 476,505 total probable cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

At least 2,945,183 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 52,161 have died, an increase of 51 over Monday’s total.

The total number of confirmed cases of the virus in Central Texas stands at 84,867.

The death toll in the region may be as high as 1,772, but according to state data Tuesday, the count stood at 1,761 including 463 Bell County residents, eight fewer that the local count of 471; 37 Bosque County residents; 91 Coryell County residents; 33 Falls County residents; 51 Freestone County residents; 29 Hamilton County residents; 111 Hill County residents; 36 Lampasas County residents; 44 Leon County residents; 82 Limestone County residents; 491 McLennan County residents, 14 more than the local count of 475; 53 Milam County residents; 21 Mills County residents; 147 Navarro County residents, three fewer than the local count of 150; 48 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

A renewed push for vaccination and concerns about the rising number of cases in Central Texas appears to be having at least a slight effect on vaccination rates.

More than 43% of residents 12 and older in the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is monitoring have received a first dose of vaccine, up from not quite 40% a week ago, and almost 37% are fully vaccinated, up from just more than 34% a week ago.

But local rates lag the state.

More than 62% of Texas residents 12 and older have received one dose of vaccine and almost 53% were fully vaccinated, according to DSHS data Tuesday.

Slightly more than 34% of Bell County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated Tuesday.

In McLennan County, almost 42% of eligible residents were fully vaccinated.

More than 39% of eligible Bosque County residents are fully vaccinated; almost 32% of eligible Coryell County residents are fully vaccinated; more than 36% of eligible Falls County residents are fully vaccinated; almost 32% of eligible Freestone County residents are fully vaccinated; almost 42% of eligible Hamilton County residents are fully vaccinated; almost 35% of eligible Hill County residents are fully vaccinated; almost 37% of eligible Lampasas County residents are fully vaccinated; more than 33% of eligible Leon County residents are fully vaccinated; more than 32% of eligible Limestone County residents are fully vaccinated; more than 35% of eligible Mills County residents are fully vaccinated; 40% of eligible Navarro County residents are fully vaccinated; more than 38% of eligible Robertson County residents are fully vaccinated, and almost 30% of eligible San Saba County residents are fully vaccinated.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced Monday it’s hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week at which the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will all be available.

Minor children must be accompanied by parents or guardians.

All the clinics are open to the public.

Walk-ins are welcome, but residents may register online for a scheduled appointment.

Clinics are scheduled from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the McLennan County Indigent Care office at 824 Washington Ave.; from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Waco Civic Arts on 7th Concert Series at the 7th Street Pedestrian Plaza; from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday at the University High School Cafeteria, Old Robinson Road entry; from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Police Department’s Back-To-School event in the Waco Police Department parking lot at 3115 Pine Ave., and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Greater Harvest Assembly Church Fellowship Hall at 1701 Turner St.

The Temple ISD is partnering with the Bell County Public Health District to provide required immunizations as well as COVID-19 vaccinations for students 12 and older on Thursday in the ninth-grade cafeteria at Temple High School.

The COVID-19 vaccinations are optional.

In Lampasas County, AdventHealth Rural Health Clinic is offering free vaccines to residents 18 and older.

Call (512) 556-3621 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to make an appointment.

An ID and proof of insurance are required and those seeking second doses should also bring vaccination cards.

The weekly vaccination clinic will continue for as long as vaccine is available.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 9 and Aug. 13 Bubba’s 33 and the Waco-McLennan County Health District are hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the restaurant at 2601 South Jack Kultgen Expressway. Residents who are vaccinated will receive vouchers for free 12-inch pizzas at future visits. Photo ID is required. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Rules announced last week require any federal civilian worker who isn’t fully vaccinated to mask, submit to weekly testing, physically distance from other employees, and face restrictions on official travel, are aimed at boosting vaccination rates among federal employees and setting an example for the private sector.

Fort Hood Commander Lt. Gen Robert White issued a general order Monday that says commanders must verify the vaccination status of military personnel, who should be prepared to show proof of vaccination if unmasked on post. Unvaccinated personnel will be tested and may require those who are unable or unwilling to attest to their vaccination status to wear a mask, physically distance, comply with a regular testing requirement and be subject to certain travel restrictions.

Masks are generally required indoors in high community transmission areas and unvaccinated personnel are generally required to wear masks outdoors.

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced on July 26 it is mandating COVID-19 vaccination for all Title 38 healthcare personnel. Title 38 employees are medical or healthcare providers including “physicians, dentists, podiatrists, optometrists, registered nurses, physician assistants, expanded-function dental auxiliaries and chiropractors who work in Veterans Health Administration facilities, visit VHA facilities or provide direct care to those VA serves,” the VA said in a press release. Employees covered by requirement must be fully vaccinated within eight weeks.

Baylor Scott & White Health employees must be fully vaccinated against the virus by Oct. 1, and Ascension, whose facilities include the Providence Healthcare Network in Waco and Ascension Seton in Harker Heights, says its employees have until Nov. 12 to meet the vaccination requirement.

The Texas Department of State Health Services will award $10 million in federal grants in amounts ranging from $50,000 to $150,000 to local groups working to promote COVID-19 vaccination amid a spike in new cases of the virus.

The agency, which is working with the Texas A&M University Health Science Center to administer the Texas Vaccine Outreach and Education Grant program, is encouraging educational agencies, faith-based organizations, government entities, community coalitions, associations, and nonprofits to apply for the federal funds.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District has moved its COVID-19 threat level from moderate controlled transmission to uncontrolled community transmission as cases rise.

The health district reported 24,676 total cases of the virus on Tuesday, an increase of 74.

At least 1,162 cases were active, and 23,043 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

DSHS data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 1,602 active cases Monday and 25,302 recoveries.

State data also showed 2,765 probable cases of the virus.

Health district data shows 471 residents diagnosed with the virus have died.

State data showed 463 deaths Tuesday.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 29,496 total cases Tuesday, an increase of 124.

At least 28,276 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

At least 745 cases were active Tuesday, up from 674 on Monday.

At least 92 residents diagnosed with the virus were hospitalized, 11 of them on ventilators.

The health district reported one more death from the virus, raising the county’s death toll to 475.

State data showed 491 deaths.

COVID-19 testing provided by the Waco-McLennan County Health District and the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management has ended. Providers throughout the county including clinics and pharmacies still offer COVID-19 testing. The DSHS test location finder is a resource.

Baylor University's online dashboard showed 14 active cases involving students and two involving staff members Tuesday, and 4,054 total cases since Aug. 1, 2020. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed 10 active cases Tuesday, eight involving students, and a cumulative total of 382 cases, 297 involving students.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 7,519 total confirmed cases of the virus Tuesday, 23 more than on Monday, and a total of 323 probable cases.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the county rose from 380 to 399 Tuesday.

At least 7,352 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 91 have died.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported one case involving an inmate and six cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where one inmate was isolated; five cases involving employees at the Hilltop Unit; three cases involving inmates and nine cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit, where 89 inmates were restricted and three were isolated; three cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit; six cases involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit, and four cases involving inmates and one involving an employee at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 112 inmates were restricted and 14 were isolated.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,923 total confirmed and 211 total probable cases of the virus Tuesday.

DSHS data showed 37 active cases in the county.

At least 2,064 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 33 have died.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported no active cases at either the William Hobby Unit or the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,282 total confirmed and 708 total probable cases of the virus Tuesday.

DSHS data showed 119 active cases in the county.

At least 2,789 residents diagnosed the virus have recovered and 82 have died.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,575 total confirmed and 2,662 total probable cases Tuesday.

DSHS data showed 245 active cases Tuesday, up from 184 on Monday.

At least 5,836 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

Local data showed 150 deaths.

The state reported 147.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,465 total confirmed and 343 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. Of the total, 1,683 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 38 have died, according to state data. Eighty-seven cases were active Tuesday, 22 more than on Friday.

Freestone County had 1,152 total confirmed and 913 total probable cases Tuesday. At least 1,948 residents have recovered and 51 have died according to state data. At least 66 cases were active Tuesday. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday was reporting one case involving an employee and five involving inmates at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where 80 inmates were restricted, and one inmate was isolated.

Hamilton County had 798 total confirmed and 62 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. At least 791 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 29 have died, according to state data. Forty cases were active Tuesday.

Hill County Tuesday had 3,926 total confirmed cases and 786 probable cases. At least 4,489 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 111 residents have died, according to state data. At least 112 cases were active Tuesday.

Lampasas County had 2,052 total confirmed and 380 probable cases Tuesday. At least 2,238 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 36 residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data. At least 158 cases were active Tuesday.

Leon County had 1,350 total confirmed and 395 total probable cases Monday. At least 1,628 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 44 have died, according to state data. At least 73 cases were active Tuesday.

Milam County had 1,606 total confirmed and 1,124 total probable cases Tuesday. At least 2,651 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 53 have died. Seventy-nine cases were active Tuesday.

Mills County had 604 confirmed and 66 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. At least 640 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data. Nine cases were active Tuesday.

Robertson County had 1,914 total confirmed cases Tuesday and 445 total probable cases. At least 2,241 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 48 have died, according to state data. At least 70 cases were active Tuesday.

San Saba County had 529 total confirmed cases Tuesday and 265 total probable cases. At least 758 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data, which showed 13 active cases Tuesday. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday was reporting two cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Facility.

