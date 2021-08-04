Typically quiet August weather is returning, but without the typical triple-digit temps

Ladies and gentlemen, you’re in for a treat weather wise today. Not only are we going to have some really phenomenal weather to kick off the morning, afternoon temperatures will be well below normal for this time of year. Thanks to Sunday night’s cold front, drier air has moved into Central Texas and we’ll leave the house this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s! Despite a lot of sunshine early on in the day and only a few clouds bubbling up late in the afternoon, highs should remain well below normal in the upper 80s and low 90s! Humidity is going to stay low throughout the entire day so late-day highs will NOT be accompanied by a heat index for anyone near and west of I-35. East of I-35, the heat index could be as high as about 94°. A stray shower or two is possible this afternoon anywhere in Central Texas, but odds are 10% or less so don’t count on a cooling shower to help cool you off.

Rain chances slightly increase tomorrow for the southern half of the area as a stalled front drifts north toward our area. During the heat of the afternoon, we’re expecting a few showers to bubble up. There could be some locally heavy rain and occasional rumbles of thunder but severe weather isn’t expected. Thanks to a few extra clouds, morning temperatures in the low 70s should only reach the low 90s yet again and even with only a 20% chance of rain returning Friday, highs should stay in the low-to-mid 90s. We are expecting to be a bit warmer to close the work week and a bit more humidity will return too. Heat index values on Friday should climb close to 100° and will hover as high as 105° each afternoon Saturday through much of next week. High temperatures starting Saturday through next week should warm into the upper 90s. It’s still likely that we do NOT see a triple-digit high temperature through the next 10 days. We may come close next week for a few days but thanks to the summertime ridge of high pressure staying just far enough away, highs should hover close to average.

