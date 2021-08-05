Advertisement

Barricaded suspect surrenders to Central Texas deputies

McLennan County deputies responded to the incident.
McLennan County deputies responded to the incident.(Bill Gowdy)
By Bill Gowdy
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ELM MOTT, Texas (KWTX) – A barricaded suspect surrendered to McLennan County deputies early Thursday afternoon following a standoff.

The incident occurred at a home near the Hillco Electric Cooperative building just west of Interstate 35 off Long Street.

A neighbor said the standoff started after the man squirted lighter fluid on his girlfriend and tried to set her on fire.

No further details were immediately available.

