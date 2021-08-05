Barricaded suspect surrenders to Central Texas deputies

ELM MOTT, Texas (KWTX) – A barricaded suspect surrendered to McLennan County deputies early Thursday afternoon following a standoff.

The incident occurred at a home near the Hillco Electric Cooperative building just west of Interstate 35 off Long Street.

A neighbor said the standoff started after the man squirted lighter fluid on his girlfriend and tried to set her on fire.

No further details were immediately available.

