Baylor Heisman winner Robert Griffin III joins EPSN

(KWTX) – Former Copperas Cove standout and Baylor Heisman winner Robert Griffin III is joining ESPN as a college football and NFL analyst.

Griffin, who played eight seasons in the NFL, will call a weekly ESPNABCC college football game.

“Robert has been on our radar for a while and we expect him to make an immediate impact on our college and NFL coverage,” said Lee Fitting, ESPN senior vice president of production.

“His knowledge of the game, his fresh-off-the-field insights and his charisma make him uniquely positioned to move into this new role, and we are particularly excited to have him call a big college game every week.”

The Copperas Cove High School graduate sent or tied 54 school records at Baylor from 2008 to 2011.

He was the No. 2 overall pick by the Washington Football Team in the 2021 NFL draft.

Griffin played with Washington from 2012 to 2015, the Cleveland Browns in 2016 and the Baltimore Ravens from 2018 to 2020.

“College football has always been an integral part of my life, first as a kid watching it, then as a young man playing it,” Griffin said

“Some of my greatest sports memories come from my collegiate days surrounded by the pageantry, the traditions and the passion of the fans. College football is life changing for many and I will always look back on my time playing it with tremendous gratitude,” he said.

“Knowing how much the game of football helps shape lives, and understanding the aspects of the commitment it entails, is why I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join ESPN for both college and NFL programming. I look forward to being around the players, coaches and fans while providing unique insight to bring the game to life for the viewers.”

