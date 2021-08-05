Central Texas deputy honored for saving life of unresponsive infant

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – The Sheriff’s Association of Texas has honored Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Shawn Hearn with its Greg McFarlan-Max Banks Texas Lawman of the Year Award.

Hearn was recognized for saving the life of an unresponsive infant on the side of the road on East U.S. Highway 190 near Heidenheimer.

Hearn performed CPR on the infant for more than nine minutes until paramedics arrived.

The infant became responsive after paramedics took over care.

The annual award recognizes an outstanding deputy for unselfish service to the people of the State of Texas.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.