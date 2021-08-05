Advertisement

Central Texas deputy honored for saving life of unresponsive infant

Bell County Deputy Shawn Hearn received the Texas Sheriff's Association's Greg McFarlan-Max Banks Texas Lawman of the Year Award.
Bell County Deputy Shawn Hearn received the Texas Sheriff's Association's Greg McFarlan-Max Banks Texas Lawman of the Year Award.(Bell County Sheriff's Department)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – The Sheriff’s Association of Texas has honored Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Shawn Hearn with its Greg McFarlan-Max Banks Texas Lawman of the Year Award.

Hearn was recognized for saving the life of an unresponsive infant on the side of the road on East U.S. Highway 190 near Heidenheimer.

Hearn performed CPR on the infant for more than nine minutes until paramedics arrived.

The infant became responsive after paramedics took over care.

The annual award recognizes an outstanding deputy for unselfish service to the people of the State of Texas.

