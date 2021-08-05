Enjoy the ‘cool’ low 90s while you can...

Although we’re only a few days in to the month of August, we’ve still yet to see our first average or above average day this month but those average or potentially above average days may be on the way next week so enjoy the ‘cool’ weather while it’s still hanging around. Thanks to a few extra clouds today and a chance for some rain, high temperatures will be back in the upper 80s for some but mostly low 90s. Thankfully, humidity is staying fairly low and heat index values should only climb as high as about 95°. Some of the afternoon clouds may produce some rain with about a 30% chance for the southern half of our area, near and south of Highway 190. A stray sprinkle is possible before lunch time but the best rain chances will return mid-to-late afternoon. Severe weather isn’t likely but storms could produce breezy winds or locally heavy downpours before rain comes to a close shortly after sunset. We’ll have another chance for a few isolated afternoon showers Friday but the rain chances across the board drop to 20% with highs coming a bit warmer into the mid-90s.

Unfortunately, rain chances are out of the forecast starting Friday and into probably all of next week. We are expecting heat AND humidity to build back in. The typical summertime heat dome will migrate eastward from the Desert Southwest, however the heat dome will weaken a bit and battle with another ridge of high pressure moving in off the Gulf. Both of those ridges of high pressure will be close enough to get highs close to average but potentially not close enough to warm us up too much higher than 99° or maybe 100°. After high pressure moves towards us early next week, we’re expecting it to gradually shift back westward and potentially open the door for lower temperatures and maybe some rain late next weekend or into the following week. Until that happens, it’s going to be dry and hot. High temperatures Friday and Saturday warm into the mid 90s but should reach the upper 90s Sunday through at least the start of next weekend. Heat index values Saturday through next Saturday could potentially climb as high as 106° each and every day.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.