‘The house is on fire’: Local health officials warn residents about Delta variant that spreads ‘like crazy’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - During its first COVID-19 online briefing in months, local leaders and health officials warned Central Texans about the dangerous COVID-19 Delta variant and urged those who are not yet vaccinated to get the vaccine.

“The house is on fire. This thing spreads like crazy. Please get out of the house as quickly as possible and get your covid vaccine,” said Dr. Jackson Griggs, the chief executive officer of the Family Health Center.

Hospitalizations of those infected with the coronavirus have increased by 280 percent, according to LaShonda M. Malrey-Horne, the director of the public health district.

She also said there are 120 percent more COVID-19 deaths in July compared to June. Additionally, there is a 300 percent increase in hospitalizations of people younger than 20.

During Wednesday’s briefing, representatives with both Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest said they have reduced visitation capabilities at their hospitals as a result of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

As of Wednesday, 104 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in McLennan County.

Although the vaccines focused on promoting vaccines, some community members have raised concerns about a lack of testing availability.

The Waco-McLennan County public health district closed down its free COVID-19 test sites months ago when cases were low. That leaves CVS and Walgreens as some of the only free testing sites available.

City and county leaders did not address the possibility of reopening those sites to address the rise in cases and the increased demand for tests.

