Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston cutting unvaccinated people from her life

Jennifer Aniston has been strict about making sure everyone in her circle is vaccinated against...
Jennifer Aniston has been strict about making sure everyone in her circle is vaccinated against COVID-19.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Jennifer Aniston says she’s basically been cutting unvaccinated people out of her life.

The actress told In Style she’s been strict about making sure everyone in her circle is vaccinated against COVID-19.

She admits that policy has resulted in losing a few people in her weekly routine who either did not get vaccinated or wouldn’t say whether they had.

The “Friends” star didn’t specify if she was talking about friends or people who work for her.

Aniston says she watches a lot of news in real life and there are many people who “just don’t listen to the facts.”

She currently portrays a character who works as a news host on Apple TV Plus’ “The Morning Show.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All three vehicles involved in the crash were heavily damaged.
Central Texas man killed in early-morning 3-vehicle crash identified
Joshua Powell is wanted for attempted capital murder. Police say he armed and dangerous.
Blue Alert issued for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect who shot police officer in South Texas
Former Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman in an earlier booking photo. (File)
Ex-Central Texas sheriff has been arrested—again
Alva Stem Jr. Photo used with permission.
Waco landlord shot to death at apartment complex; police kill suspect
File Photo
‘Lockdowns Are Wrong’: Texas governor reaffirms no more state shutdowns, mandates during pandemic

Latest News

Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday issued a proclamation setting the date and the agenda for a second...
Texas governor sets date for second special legislative session
President Joe Biden will pay tribute to law enforcement officers who responded to the Jan. 6...
Biden to sign bill awarding medals to Jan. 6 responders
(Photo by Bill Gowdy)
Central Texas school districts using federal funds to help students get back on track
Frontier Airlines employees duct-tape an unruly passenger to a chair after he broke out into...
FAA head seeks more prosecution of unruly airline passengers
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Lawmakers give Cuomo deadline in impeachment probe