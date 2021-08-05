Advertisement

J.R. Richard, power pitcher for Astros in ‘70s, dies at 71

FILE - In this June 1, 2012, file photo, former Houston Astros pitcher J.R. Richard throws out...
FILE - In this June 1, 2012, file photo, former Houston Astros pitcher J.R. Richard throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the Astros' baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Houston. Richard, a huge, flame-throwing right-hander who spent 10 years with the Astros before his career was cut short by a stroke, has died, the team announced, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. He was 71. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File)(Pat Sullivan | AP)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — J.R. Richard, a huge, flame-throwing right-hander who spent 10 years with the Houston Astros before his career was cut short by a stroke, has died.

He was 71. The team announced his death on Thursday but did not provide any further details.

The 6-foot-8 Richard intimidated hitters with an effectively wild delivery, a fastball that often touched 100 mph and an almost unhittable breaking ball.

He pitched for Houston from 1971-80, going 107-71 with a 3.15 ERA and 76 complete games.

He suffered the stroke during the 1980 season and never made it back to the majors.

