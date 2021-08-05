Longtime resident says landlord killed was loved by many

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Marland Cooper has lived at apartments owned by Alva Stem and his wife for the last eight years and says he considers them friends; he was heartbroken to learned Stem was killed just outside his apartment door Tuesday.

“I have to walk those grounds each and every day to get to my apartment and its hard knowing my friend died right here,” Cooper said.

Police Wednesday identified Ent Wright, 76, as the man who shot and killed Stem.

Police shot and killed Wright after he emerged from the unit in which he was barricaded and fired at police.

Alva Stem, Jr., 65, the son of longtime Waco city official Alva B. Stem, was shot to death Tuesday morning.

Cooper wasn’t home at the time, but wishes he was, in hopes of helping de-escalate whatever may have happened.

“He had to pass by my door to get to the place he was going and I’m like man if I were home I could have been sitting outside, I could have stopped this,” Cooper said.

A family member tells KWTX Stem was dropping off supplies to a maintenance worker when the situation started.

Cooper says Wright had lived at the complex for as many as 20 years.

“He kept to himself. No one bothered him, he never bothered anyone which makes this all very strange,” Cooper explained.

He remembers Stem as a caring man who always gave grace to his tenants when it came to rent. He remembers a time after being in a car accident and not able to work that Stem was especially kind.

“I gave him rent in the form of a money order and said this is all I have, he knew I was disabled at that point, not only did he take my rent but he went into his pocket to give [some cash] back. That’s the kind of man Alva was,” Cooper recalled Wednesday. “He said ‘get whatever you need with this’”.

The last time Cooper saw his landlord, he remembers having a laugh.

“As I come to the door he said ‘smile you’re on candid camera,’” Cooper explained.

He said Stem showed him a camera he always wears when he checks in with tenants, something he hopes he was wearing Tuesday morning.

“That’s the only comfort I have in this is that it can offer some closure to the family so they can know what was going on,” Cooper said.

“My thoughts are just with the family. I hope that they are okay.”

