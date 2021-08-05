Advertisement

Novavax seeks COVID-19 vaccine use in India ahead of US

FILE - This Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 file photo shows a vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus...
FILE - This Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 file photo shows a vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine ready for use in a trial at St. George's University hospital in London. On Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, vaccine maker Novavax announced it has asked regulators in India, Indonesia and the Philippines to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 shot. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)(Alastair Grant | AP)
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
( AP) Vaccine maker Novavax is asking regulators in India, Indonesia and the Philippines to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 shot.

The Maryland-based company partnered with the Serum Institute of India to apply in the three countries, calling the move an important step to improve global vaccine access.

The Novavax vaccine is made differently than many other COVID-19 vaccines and has long been expected to play an important role in developing countries.

The company also announced Thursday that it plans to submit applications in Britain soon but not in the U.S. until late in the year.

