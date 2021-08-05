Officers recover 17 stolen trucks, SUVs from Texas chop shop

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — More than a dozen stolen vehicles have been recovered from a location believed to be a chop shop for the DFW area.

On August 3 detectives from the Dallas Sheriff’s North Texas Auto Theft Task Force (NTATTF) and the Seagoville Police Department recovered a total of 17 vehicles from a warehouse in the 2500 block of North Highway 175 in the Seagoville.

Officials say the majority of the vehicles found were Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks and full sized SUV’s that had been reported stolen from Coppell, Dallas, Desoto, Duncanville, Lancaster, Mesquite, and Waxahachie.

In addition to the stolen vehicles, miscellaneous stolen parts including tailgates, vehicle doors, tires and bumpers — from vehicles no longer at the warehouse — were also found.

The value of the vehicles recovered is about $700,000.

It was just 24 hours before the stolen trucks were found when Seagoville police received information that a stolen vehicle, reported out of Dallas, was at the location. After getting help from the NTATTF, detectives went to the location but found no one inside.

The investigation is on-going and anyone with information is urged to contact the Dallas Sheriff’s Office North Texas Auto Theft Task Force at 214-653-3430.

