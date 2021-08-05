Restaurant Report Card for August 5, 2021

(KWTX) - Saffron Express at 416 North Valley Mills Dr. in Waco got a 68 on a recent inspection.

According to the report, some of the worst violations noted included cooked rice that was left out overnight and had to be thrown out, open containers of food with no dates on them, an unlabeled chemical bottle and dirty shelves, floors, kitchen equipment and a knife.

Some food had to be thrown out.

The mango pulp was stored improperly.

The inspector noted seeing sewer flies around the spices and the fly strip was stored above the prep table.

A kitchen employee was not wearing a hair restraint.

This Indian/Pakistani restaurant was scheduled for a re-inspection.

Salty Dog Bar and Grill at 2004 North Valley Mills Dr. in Waco got an 85 on a recent inspection.

The health worker noted, the “salty balls” were in the refrigerator with no lid, no label, and or date.

The ice machines needed cleaning

The dishwasher bleach was not sanitizing properly.

The inspector found some old chimichurri sauce and flies near the dishwasher, and spotted a cellphone on the cutting board.

The restaurant passed a re-inspection.

Buzzard Billy’s at 100 North Jack Kultgen Expressway in Waco got a 91 on a recent inspection.

The health worker noted, burned, dark particles and grease on the vent hood and inside the ice machine.

The dishwasher was not adequately cleaning dishes.

A re-inspection was scheduled.

Lively Coffee House & Bistro at 21 North Main in Salado is this week’s Clean Plate Award winner.

This cute small business is great for a quick bite in the morning or for lunch with its bacon, egg, and cheese bagel.

Or you could try the club sandwich.

If you need a caffeine fix, the restaurant has cold brewed coffee, mango peach tea, and pick up a pastry.

