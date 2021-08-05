Advertisement

At river where Tigrayan bodies floated, fears of ‘many more’

In this photo taken from a video shot on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 in Wad el-Hilu, Sudan, a man...
In this photo taken from a video shot on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 in Wad el-Hilu, Sudan, a man washes in the Setit river, known in Ethiopia as Tekeze River. Locals and refugees have pulled dozens from bodies from the river separating Ethiopia’s troubled Tigray region from Sudan in the past week, many with bullet wounds and their hands bound. Witnesses say that they are ethnic killings committed by Ethiopian government forces of Tigrayans, and that the bodies are being dumped to conceal the evidence. There was no immediate comment from the Ethiopian government but it has denied ethnic killings in the past. (AP Photo/Mohaned Awad)(Mohaned Awad | AP)
By MOHANED AWAD and CARA ANNA
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAD EL HILU, Sudan (AP) — From time to time, a body floating down the river separating Ethiopia’s troubled Tigray region from Sudan was a silent reminder of a war conducted in the shadows.

But in recent days, the corpses became a flow, raising fresh fears about atrocities in the least-known area of the nine-month Tigray war.

The Sudanese fishermen who spotted them, and the refugees from Tigray who helped pull them to shore, found many corpses’ hands bound.

Some of them had been shot.

The Associated Press reported the bodies earlier this week and reached the scene on Wednesday, where the AP saw at least six of their graves.

Refugees fear many more.

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020 file photo, a general view of the empty banks of the Tekeze River,...
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020 file photo, a general view of the empty banks of the Tekeze River, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border after Ethiopian forces blocked Tigrayan refugees from crossing into Sudan, in Hamdayet, eastern Sudan. Ethiopia is at left, and Sudan is on the right. Dozens of bodies have been found floating down the Setit River, known in Ethiopia as Tekeze River, in southwestern Sudan in the past week, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)(Nariman El-Mofty | AP)

