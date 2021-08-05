Texas governor sets date for second special legislative session

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday issued a proclamation setting the date and the agenda for a second special legislative session.

The current special session ends Friday, and Abbott is calling lawmakers back to Austin at noon Saturday for another 30-day session.

The 17-item agenda again includes “election integrity,” the same GOP measure that led most Texas House Democrats to decamp to Washington on July 12 to block during the first special session by denying a quorum.

Abbott pledged to continue to call lawmakers back to Austin until the Legislature deals with the measure.

“I will continue to call special session after special session to reform our broken bail system, uphold election integrity, and pass other important items that Texans demand and deserve. Passing these special session agenda items will chart a course towards a stronger and brighter future for the Lone Star State,” Abbott said.

Other items included in the call are bail reform; federal relief appropriations; education; border security; social media censorship; Article X funding, providing appropriations from unappropriated available revenues to the Legislature and legislative agencies; family violence prevention; barring students from competing in UIL athletic contests “designated for the sex opposite to the student’s sex at birth,; barring the delivery by mail or other delivery service of abortion-inducing drugs; providing retired Texas teachers with a one-time supplemental benefit payment; critical race theory; providing unappropriated revenues to enhance protection of children in the state’s foster-care system and to better protect the state from cybersecurity threats; modifying filing periods and related election dates for primary elections; reforming laws governing radioactive waste and shielding private employers and employees “from political subdivision rules, regulations, ordinances, and other actions that require any terms of employment that exceed or conflict with federal or state law relating to any form of employment leave, hiring practices, employment benefits, or scheduling practices.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.