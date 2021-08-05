Advertisement

Train, 18-wheeler collide at area crossing

No one was injured in the collision.
No one was injured in the collision.(Falls County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REAGAN, Texas (KWTX) – No one was injured when a train and an 18-wheeler hauling grain collided Thursday at a crossing in Falls County.

The accident occurred at the CR 205 crossing south of Reagan and just west of FM 1373.

The road and the tracks are closed until the debris is cleared.

The front end of the northbound train’s engine was heavily damaged.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Powell is wanted for attempted capital murder. Police say he armed and dangerous.
Suspect who shot police officer in South Texas captured
All three vehicles involved in the crash were heavily damaged.
Central Texas man killed in early-morning 3-vehicle crash identified
Former Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman in an earlier booking photo. (File)
Ex-Central Texas sheriff has been arrested—again
Alva Stem Jr. Photo used with permission.
Waco landlord shot to death at apartment complex; police kill suspect
File Photo
‘Lockdowns Are Wrong’: Texas governor reaffirms no more state shutdowns, mandates during pandemic

Latest News

The value of the vehicles recovered is about $700,000.
Officers recover 17 stolen trucks, SUVs from Texas chop shop
Ace Craytor, 8, (left) won gold in the 800-meter race, and Lathan Whistenton, 12, brought home...
Two young athletes from storied Central Texas summer track program bring home gold
COVID-19 testing required for all Texas A&M students, faculty, staff
Bell County Deputy Shawn Hearn received the Texas Sheriff's Association's Greg McFarlan-Max...
Central Texas deputy honored for saving life of unresponsive infant