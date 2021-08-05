Train, 18-wheeler collide at area crossing

REAGAN, Texas (KWTX) – No one was injured when a train and an 18-wheeler hauling grain collided Thursday at a crossing in Falls County.

The accident occurred at the CR 205 crossing south of Reagan and just west of FM 1373.

The road and the tracks are closed until the debris is cleared.

The front end of the northbound train’s engine was heavily damaged.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

