Two young athletes from storied Central Texas summer track program bring home gold

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco’s storied summer track program had another successful year with nearly 50 athletes placing in the top eight in the state and two bringing home gold medals.

The summer program, called Team Waco, started back in 2003, has a long history of success at the state level and this year was no different.

“It’s huge because you’re competing against every other kid in Texas,” coach Jacob Meek said.

Meek, 20, is a 2019 Midway High School graduate who now runs track at Louisiana Lafayette and is one of nearly a dozen coaches who help with the summer program.

This year, 309 athletes participated in Waco’s program, practicing multiple times a week.

The City of Waco hosted the TAAF Region 5 Regional Track & Field meet on July 9 and 10 at the old Hart-Patterson Track and Field Complex.

More than 1,500 competitors participated.

Team Waco had 101 individual athletes and 16 relays quality to advance to the 2021 Games of Texas State Track & Field meet in Corpus Christi July 29 through Aug. 1.

The state meet had more than 3,500 athletes competing over those four days.

Team Waco had 45 athletes finish in the top 8, bringing home two gold, seven silver and two bronze medals.

Ace Craytor, 8, won gold in the 800-meter race.

“The best part about running in the state track meet was winning medals and my friend Coach Jacob, he said if I work hard then we can make it happen, and we did.” Meek said it was rewarding working with an athlete like Ace who gave it his all every time he stepped foot on the track.

“He’s extremely competitive and he works harder than anyone I’ve seen out there,” Meek said.

“I was extremely proud. He’s been working extremely hard this summer and really deserved getting first in the 800 with a new personal record, third in the 400 and fourth in 50-meter dash.”

Lathan Whistenton, 12, won gold in the long jump.

“It was good,” he said.

“Coach Lala and coach Alex really helped me on long jump get my marks and all the little details,” he said.

Coach Alex Madlock is a jumper at Baylor and just finished her third year with Waco’s summer program.

She said Lathan was a great young man to coach with a bright future.

“He is a hard worker, and he has exceptional speed, and he has a body frame that most people his age do not have. He’s very tall,” Madlock said.

A current member of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team, Wil London, was also a member of Team Waco for many years.

He went to the Olympic games as an alternate and while he did not get to run during the games, he will still have a chance to participate in the closing ceremonies and said the experience was a dream come true.

